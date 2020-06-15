HUNTINGTON — Marshall students earned their spot as first in the nation in cybersecurity after beating 924 competing teams in May.
Peyton “Steve” Stevens, 21; Neale Tindall, 21; Andrew “A.J.” Clark IV, 20; and Phillip Taylor represented Marshall University and its team, the Collegiate Cyber Defense Club, at this year’s National Cyber League competition.
National Cyber League is a nonprofit created to encourage cybersecurity learning by offering online simulations and competitive challenges.
Part of that learning includes a three-day, 72-hour, spring and fall championship game that offers students and teams the chance to showcase their skills.
“It’s basically like a game of catch the flag, with a few added layers,” said Stevens, the club president and current Marshall senior.
The team was led by associate professor Josh Brunty, 37, who teaches digital forensics and founded the Collegiate Cyber Defense Club at Marshall in 2012.
The team competed alongside fellow students Samuel Hayden of Capitol Technology University, and Andrew Cayden of Madison Area Technical College, to navigate challenges like identifying online hackers, analyzing forensic data and strengthening vulnerable websites.
The team has a three-year streak of competing in the top 10 of cyber-defenders across the nation, but this year they worked harder than ever, according to Brunty.
“The top 10 alone is phenomenal in itself — but they really were determined to win this, they wanted it bad,” said Brunty.
Brunty, a former forensic analyst for the West Virginia State Police Department, coaches the team in weekly meetings, advising the members in constructing plays and strategies for future competitions.
“It really mimics a lot of the preparations of any other sports team,” said Brunty, “after that it’s pretty hands off, they have the skills and they do it on their own.”
The 72-hour simulation meant around-the-clock effort and lots of teamwork. The team’s on-and-off sleep schedule and strong communication is what lifted them above the rest, said Clark.
“Since we have different skillsets, we can attack some of the harder challenges from different angles and come up with different ways to solve it. We all help each other … I’ve learned something new from team members and challenges every NCL season,” said Clark.
It’s only up from here, according to the team, who say they are more fired up than ever.
“We just take it in stride. We don’t really pause and go like, ‘Wow, we did that.” We just keep working and improving,” said Stevens.
When graduation comes and collegiate competing stops, Tindall hopes to use his knowledge to work in forensic intelligence for a law enforcement agency. Stevens hopes to continue his work in information technology, and Taylor hopes to work in technology for businesses.
One thing all members agree, the knowledge gained through competing makes them even stronger candidates for their career field.
“We surround ourselves with hardworking individuals. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t get involved freshman year, it’s definitely paid off,” said Tindall.
Until then, their professor says he takes pride in watching them flourish.
“It’s cool because they’re all locals. To see them progress from maybe not even having internet connection to competing in a national championship … It’s more fulfilling than I ever thought it could be,” said Brunty.