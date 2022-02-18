Bill Noe, center, and Marshall University President Brad Davis stand with Marshall's flight school students as they check out the school's new multi-engine training aircraft, a Piper Seminole. Noe flew the new airplane to Charleston from Florida on Friday morning.
Bill Noe, center, and Marshall University President Brad Davis stand with Marshall's flight school students as they check out the school's new multi-engine training aircraft, a Piper Seminole. Noe flew the new airplane to Charleston from Florida on Friday morning.
KENNY KEMP | HD Media
Marshall University’s first multi-engine aircraft arrives in Charleston on Friday.
Austin O’Connor | Courtesy of Marshall University
Bill Noe, center, says with the addition of multi-engine planes to its flight school, Marshall is positioned to offer the highest level of certification available in the industry.
Austin O’Connor | Courtesy of Marshall University
Amid snow flurries, Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School welcomed its first multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Friday morning.
Austin O’Connor | Courtesy of Marshall University
Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School today welcomed its first multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, in Charleston on Friday. Noe flew the plane in to Yeager Airport.
CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School welcomed its first multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Friday.
The aircraft, piloted by Noe, left Piper’s facility in Vero Beach, Florida, Friday morning and landed shortly before 11 a.m. in Charleston, according to university officials. The plane taxied to the flight school’s hangar under a water cannon salute provided by Yeager’s crew.
It is the first of several multi-engine aircraft that Marshall expects to add to its growing fleet, the university said in a news release.
It was three years ago in February that Marshall announced intentions to form an aviation program, University President Brad D. Smith said Friday.
“The expansion of our program is an example of the success of the program, but also the shared vision of the shared vision we all have for future possibilities,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.