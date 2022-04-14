HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Health Spectrum Alliance student group, in collaboration with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, will offer free and confidential HIV testing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington.
“HIV is a disease that is easily spread, but it is treatable,” said C. Fresch, third-year student at the School of Medicine and president of HSA. “This is why knowing your status is so important.”
The testing is free and quick; insurance will not be billed. No appointments are necessary. There is no age restriction for the confidential HIV tests (parental consent is not required by law). Trinity Episcopal Church is providing free breakfast.
HIV is a virus that can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. HIV is preventable and those at high risk may benefit from taking medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. HIV/AIDS cannot be cured, but it can be treated. Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven people with HIV in the U.S. do not know they are infected.
For more information, contact the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at 304-534-6483.
