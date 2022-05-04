HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will soon select a new vice president for intercultural and student affairs.
The selection will come after Maurice R. Cooley, who is serving in the position, announced his retirement earlier this year. Cooley has served in the position since 2019. The Marshall alumnus served more than 25 years in clinical practice before he was named director of the Center for African American Students at Marshall in 2003 and the associate vice president of the Office of Intercultural Affairs in 2014.
Last week, Marshall announced five finalists from whom they will select Cooley’s replacement. The five have been taking campus tours, along with interviews and participating in open sessions with faculty, staff and students.
Finalists are Ryan Van Dusen, compliance and conflict resolution manager at Kansas State University; Scott Walter, assistant vice president for student life at Miami University; Kamran Riaz, senior associate dean of students at the University of Houston; Marcie Simms, dean of students at Shawnee State University; and Daniel Nadler, interim vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at West Virginia State University.
The Office of Intercultural Affairs was established in 2014 to develop initiatives and practices to teach, nurture and support university students to become globally prepared “citizens of the world.” The vice president provides leadership within the department and serves on the President’s Cabinet and the Academic Affairs Council, reporting directly to the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Their goal is to create a campus culture that promotes academic achievement and personal development of all students.
During his campus visit last week, Van Dusen said as universities find their new normal, it’s important to focus on mental health. He said there is a massive mental health crisis among all demographics of Americans, but it’s really affecting historically underrepresented populations because of stigma and lack of access to resources.
“Transitioning to college is difficult enough. Transitioning from COVID is difficult enough. Moving away from home is difficult,” he said. “There’s all these factors, and then COVID magnified all the things. So what are we doing as an institution, as student affairs, as cultural affairs, to reach out to students to make sure they’re OK?”
Walter said in looking at Marshall’s strategic priorities, he sees a blueprint of where it needs to go. He said he wants to build a team around him with a clear purpose that goes in the same direction, which he said it looks like the university has done.
“It looks like it’s gonna be successful unless people are hiding things,” he said. “I also think that success to me is going to look like building relationships in the community. So every place I’ve worked, community involvement has been important.”
Student demographics are changing at universities across the country, with more first-generation and nontraditional students, Riaz said. Students are also facing more food and housing insecurities, which need to be addressed.
“I think we never can say that we are there. I think we can always improve on what is happening,” he said. “I want to make sure I know enough when I come in — and I have quite a few months to go — what is happening. Not just what is happening, but why it’s happening.”
Simms said the changing demographic of the typical student has changed the way universities have to reach out to students and the amount of resources they need to provide. She said the pandemic has also changed the landscape because officials are seeing students less in person.
“They don’t have the resources that maybe they had 20 or 30 years ago. And so that’s changed the way we have to reach out to students. And it also requires us to provide more resources,” she said. “The way that we connect with students — we may not even see them. (And we need to) make sure they know about our resources and they might even require more resources, because we’re not seeing them face to face.”
Nadler said he has a passion for working with first-generation, low-income and underrepresented students and helping them find ways to succeed. He said diversity, equity and inclusion take a team effort and a family-oriented approach to make a difference.
“And by making a difference, I mean making a meaningful difference, not just throwing a bunch of things together, saying that we’ve now approached and addressed (diversity, equity and inclusion),” he said. “It means really putting things into place and making things work so that they’re meaningful and that they’re impactful and that they make a difference.”
The visits wrapped up Tuesday and a selection is expected to be made soon.