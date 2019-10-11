HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has issued a cease and desist order for the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta, located on the Huntington campus, according to a news release. The order came amid allegations of illegal drug use and hazing.

“The safety and well-being of our students is my top priority,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “An internal investigation by Marshall’s student conduct office has officially started.”

A cease and desist order requires all chapter activities, meetings and social events to stop until further notice.

Delta Zeta’s national organization has been notified and invited to take part in the university’s investigation.

