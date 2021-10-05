HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a Huntington police officer violated her civil rights by grabbing her by the hair during a 2019 house party in Huntington.
Emma Mayo filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in August against the City of Huntington and Huntington Police Officer Richard Kern. It accuses Kern of excessive force and unlawful seizure of a person. It also claims municipal liability by the city, who she accuses of failing to property train and supervise its officers.
Mayo, who is represented by Huntington attorney Kenneth Hicks, seeks medical and psychiatric expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering and additional damages.
Huntington City Attorney Scott Damron denied any wrongdoing by Kern in a statement provided Friday to the Herald-Dispatch.
“Our information indicates that the officer was acting properly under the circumstances,” he said. “The matter is being defended, and we believe that the actions of the Huntington Police Department will be vindicated.”
The civil complaint said Mayo, then a cheerleader for the university, lived at 616 John Marshall Drive and on the evening of Aug. 24, 2019, several fellow Marshall University students and cheerleaders were at her home during a pre-semester party, which was taking place at several houses along the drive between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.
Mayo’s attorney wrote she attended a cheerleading clinic and returned to her home about 9 p.m. that evening. About 11:24 p.m., she was summoned outside by Kern, who is accused of reaching out and grabbing her left arm, to which she grabbed the banister with her other hand.
While Mayo was standing on the stairs of the porch, the lawsuit said Kern “reached up and grabbed a handful of her hair, violently jerked her head back and led her to the police car by the hair of her head.”
Mayo was held in custody at the Huntington Police Department until she was released several hours later. A search of Cabell County Magistrate Court records shows no charges filed against Mayo, a court official said.
Nathaniel A. Kuratomi, who filed a response for the city and Kern, said Mayo had attempted to move back onto a crowded porch or into the home full of people and Kern had attempted to restrain her by grabbing her hair before she was taken to a police cruiser. They denied Kern had violently jerked Mayo’s head and led her to the police car by the hair on her head.
The defendants deny they violated any of Mayo’s constitutional rights or caused her to suffer any injury, thus ask that the lawsuit be dismissed.
The lawsuit said the Huntington Police Department over the last seven or eight years has had several officers who have engaged in a pattern of civil rights violations and that it has suppressed violations through citizen intimidation, censorship and secrecy. It specially named four federal lawsuits filed since 2021 against the police department and its officers.