HUNTINGTON — Athletic training program students at Marshall University won first place at the 2021 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Quiz Bowl competition on April 16.
Three students in the program, which is the Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program, participated and finished first over teams from West Virginia University, Concord University and West Virginia Wesleyan College, a Marshall press release said.
The team members were Kimberly Hill, Gary Gilbert and Katelynn Smith. The students are in their second year of the program and were selected to compete based on their academic and clinical performance.
Zach Garrett, the program director of athletic training, said in a news release that he is proud of the students’ hard work, adding this marks the second time in Marshall University history that the school won the state quiz bowl.
The athletic training program at Marshall is a 3+2 structure, meaning students can complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years. It is the only five-year program in West Virginia.