CHARLESTON — While Marshall Day at the Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday lacked its usual musical fanfare, the building was still buzzing with the Herd spirit.
Marshall students, faculty and staff were welcomed to both the Senate and House of Delegates by the West Virginia Legislature with dozens of booths, displays and freebies promoting Marshall’s academics, athletics and community.
While Marco, the university’s mascot, made an appearance, missing was the university’s John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps because of COVID-19 protocols.
The institution’s programs and projects were showcased in exhibits from departments across the university during the annual event, which is organized by Marshall’s Office of Alumni Relations.
The event was also the first Marshall Day for the university’s newest president, Brad D. Smith, who took over the office Jan. 1. The university and Smith were honored by both the Senate and House on Tuesday.
Through a resolution, the Senate honored Marshall for the accomplishments made under former President Jerome Gilbert and the future that Smith’s presidency offers.
The Senate resolution noted Marshall as an institution of advanced learning and innovation, which offers forward-focused academic programs such as aviation, cyber forensics and security, agriculture and more. It also highlighted Marshall’s continuing Carnegie R2 research status and its work on a state-of-the-art center for business, named after Smith.
The resolution also noted the university contributes $500 million and 3,000 jobs to the West Virginia economy.
In the Senate, Zack Ihnat and Caroline Kinder, Mr. and Ms. Marshall, as well as Cameron Donohue, student government pro tempore, and Thomas Smith, student government treasurer and finance committee chair, were honored for their accomplishments at the school. The honor was at the request of Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.
As Smith sat in the back of the Senate chambers watching the session, Plymale, who shares Smith’s hometown of Kenova, welcomed him.
“I lived in Kenova when his father was the mayor and knew the family very well,” he said. “He always touts that he is from Kenova, and he makes sure everyone on the globe knows where Kenova is.”
Before becoming president, Smith spent an 11-year tenure as CEO of Intuit and transformed the company into a global cloud-based platform, Plymale said.
“This transformation was built on innovation and culture,” he said. “That culture is what embodies him from his upbringing and from his roots from West Virginia.”
While applauding the recent accolades the institution has accomplished, Plymale also said the future remains bright.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, asked that the resolution be supported, keeping his statement short.
“I will simply say spring semester, introduction to speech, Dr. Bruce Greenwood, Marshall University, Spring Semester 1972,” he said.
Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, who wore a green blazer for the festivities, said the lessons instilled in him by Marshall help him succeed to this day.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, also supported the resolution, stating he was proud to be an alumnus.
Prior to the House beginning its session, delegates welcomed Smith, Marco and other Marshall officials to the floor to make a similar declaration.