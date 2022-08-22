The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center has partnered with a technology services firm to help provide work experiences and employment opportunities to Marshall’s neurodivergent graduates.

Computer Aid Inc. and Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which details an agreement for Computer Aid Inc.’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, to provide work experience and employment opportunities to Marshall neurodivergent graduates, and for for the training center to strengthen neurodiversity training.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.