HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center has partnered with a technology services firm to help provide work experiences and employment opportunities to Marshall’s neurodivergent graduates.
Computer Aid Inc. and Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which details an agreement for Computer Aid Inc.’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, to provide work experience and employment opportunities to Marshall neurodivergent graduates, and for for the training center to strengthen neurodiversity training.
Anthony Pacilio, vice president of neurodiverse solutions at Computer Aid Inc., said the company is passionate about helping the neurodiverse community.
“Partnering with one of the longest standing autism service providers in higher education means that we will bring more brilliantly talented individuals into the workforce,” he said. “We are excited about the impact we will make with the West Virginia Autism Training Center.”
Dr. Marc Ellison, executive director at West Virginia Autism Training Center, was also excited about the partnership.
“The WV ATC exists to support individuals diagnosed with autism as they pursue a life of quality,” he said. “A successful transition into adulthood, and especially into employment, is key to achieving that outcome.”
Studies show more than 111,000 individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder turn 18 years old and prepare for the workforce each year, yet unemployment rates for neurodivergent adults reach as high as 40%.
Other studies show not all schools are equipped with adequate resources to help students adapt to the workforce, despite people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder possessing skills in data analyzing, problem solving and pattern recognition.
The partnership between CAI Neurodiverse Solutions and WV ATC will allow both organizations to conduct empirical research informing business leaders how to best support employees with ASD; provide students more real-work experience prior to entering college; and develop graduates’ skillsets necessary for successful employment.
By supporting neurodivergent individuals at various levels of their education and career, the alliance will establish a pipeline of career-ready candidates.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.