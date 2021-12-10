Marshall University honors graduates during its 184th commencement ceremony on May 1, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Winter graduation ceremonies will be held at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington on Saturday.
Marshall University honors graduates during its 184th commencement ceremony on May 1, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Winter graduation ceremonies will be held at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington on Saturday.
HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student who died in a pedestrian accident on 3rd Avenue in Huntington last month will be awarded her degree posthumously Saturday.
Maribeth Cox died just after noon Nov. 4 when she was struck by an SUV while in a crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street by the Cam Henderson Center after exiting a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop at the intersection.
Her death led to several leaders and entities in the community seeking a change to increase pedestrian safety in the area. University President Jerome Gilbert said he is putting together a committee to review proposed safety measures. The West Virginia Department of Transportation has said it will conduct a road safety assessment of the campus in spring.
Cox’s degree will be given as part of Marshall’s winter commencement ceremonies, Gilbert said at the university’s Board of Governors meeting Thursday.
Two graduation ceremonies will be held at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with each celebrating graduates from a different set of colleges.
The keynote speaker for both ceremonies is Dan Holbrook, Ph.D., a professor who retired last spring after a decades-long career teaching history at Marshall. He is a past recipient of several teaching awards at Marshall including the 2021 Reynolds Outstanding Teaching Award. Holbrook also recently served as the faculty representative for the university’s Board of Governors.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced, with all participants and attendees asked to wear masks at all times.
