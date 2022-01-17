The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220108 collegecovid 04.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall students traverse the snow and ice as they move back in to their dorms ahead of the new semester on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

​HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will operate on a delayed schedule Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of weather conditions.

In-person, virtual (synchronous) and hybrid classes that regularly meet before 11 a.m. will not be held, the university said in a news release. Classes that begin at 11 a.m. and later will begin on time, unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

Online (asynchronous) classes will continue as normal, without delay.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

University offices also will operate on a delay and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier, according to the release.

The delayed schedule applies to all campuses and centers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.