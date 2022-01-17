HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will operate on a delayed schedule Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of weather conditions.
In-person, virtual (synchronous) and hybrid classes that regularly meet before 11 a.m. will not be held, the university said in a news release. Classes that begin at 11 a.m. and later will begin on time, unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.
Online (asynchronous) classes will continue as normal, without delay.
Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.
University offices also will operate on a delay and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier, according to the release.
The delayed schedule applies to all campuses and centers.
