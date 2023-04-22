The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A new grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources & Services Administration will support the planning and development of a four-year rural psychiatry residency program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the school announced this week.

The two-year, $500,000 grant to the Marshall Community Health Consortium collaborative is one of 46 grants announced March 31 to plan and develop teaching health center residency programs in community-based settings.

