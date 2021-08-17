HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington.
The annual event is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live event series, which will feature Huntington’s Oakwood Road Band this week. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to launch the pep rally portion of the evening.
Throughout the hour-long pep rally, attendees can expect to see the 2020 National Champion Marshall men’s soccer team, Thundering Herd head football coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco, cheerleaders and more on the stage.
“We are so excited to celebrate Marshall pride with our Marshall Family,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall’s director of branding and trademarks, in a news release. “It is always a terrific way to come together as a community, have fun and show off our Herd Spirit.”
In addition to Marshall University athletic appearances, Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications and Herd Rally emcee, will spotlight the newest Herd gear from local retailers, draw for giveaways and facilitate trivia.
“After not being able to do the Thundering Herd Rally in person last year due to the pandemic, we can’t wait to see Herd fans back together again in their green and white to kick off the upcoming seasons,” Kirtner said in a release. “We are so proud of our relationship with Marshall University and we’re honored to put on such a great event for the community and fans.”
