HUNTINGTON — Marshall University maintenance employees have been working on projects to help implement the university’s return-to-campus plan as it prepares to resume face-to-face classes in August during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a university spokesperson, 286 classrooms will have at least one barrier between the professor and students. Barriers are being built by the university’s carpenters at the Physical Plant. Some classrooms will have two barriers.
Barriers are also being built for offices and personal spaces where social distancing is not possible. Classrooms will only be used at 50% capacity, which will be achieved by zip-tying chairs together and only allowing one person to claim both chairs.
The custodial staff is working to disinfect “high touch” areas daily, and disinfectant wipe stations are being built and placed across campus to give students and faculty the ability to disinfect their personal spaces as needed.
As part of the return-to-school plan, when students and faculty return for class Aug. 24, they will be expected to wear masks in university buildings, during class and outside of personal workspaces. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet will also be required.
Upon arrival, international and residence hall students, student-athletes and non-residence hall students from “hot spots” will be tested for the virus and sentinel surveillance testing (testing people across a community, including those who are apparently well) of those and other students should be expected throughout the year.
To help promote social distancing, mask wearing, practicing good hygiene and other CDC recommendations, signage and elevator wraps will also be placed across campus with information about how to avoid contracting the virus.
Marshall is hosting two town hall meetings this week to answer questions and address concerns about the new policies and procedures that will be implemented. A parents’ town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the students’ meeting taking place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Participants can register at https://www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/