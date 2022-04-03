HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s search for its next provost is now in the hands of its president after the university welcomed finalists to campus last week.
Marshall is seeking a provost who will complement its president, Brad D. Smith, who has a non-academic background. The university has been searching to fill the position since July 2021 when Jaime Taylor stepped down to assume the presidency of Lamar University in Texas. The position has been filled in the interim by Avinandan Mukherjee, who had been serving as dean of the Lewis College of Business at Marshall at the time of Taylor’s departure.
A candidate profile said the university wants to fill the position with someone who has a proven track record of advancing innovation in higher education. It also seeks someone who understands effective leadership of a large, complex entity and is an experienced change agent capable of driving institutional health and growth.
A search committee of 19 people from varying colleges and job titles is overseeing the search. The committee includes a faculty member from each of the university’s nine colleges, as well as a staff, student and community representative.
In March, the committee named five finalists, who were welcomed to Huntington last week for tours and interviews with students, staff and faculty.
The finalists included Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs, University of Central Missouri; Jacqueline Edmondson, chancellor and chief academic officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny; John Griffin, senior associate provost, Clemson University; Ni “Phil” He, professor of criminology and criminal justice and vice provost of faculty diversity, Northeastern University; and Mukherjee.
In discussions last week with students, Griffin said he is a passionate advocate for the liberal arts and sciences as an integrated piece of undergraduates’ studies.
“I think that’s important because it creates students who are thinkers who can think out of the box and have that breadth of knowledge to ask those questions, ‘Why? Why is this important?’ and think critically,” he said.
Bridgmon said during his discussion with students, being intertwined, encouraging shared governance and knowing what is important to students is important for campus leaders.
“I don’t know that you can overdo surveys of students,” he said. “The way we know is we should ask, and we just don’t do enough of that.”
Mukherjee said the university has an opportunity for innovative growth at the helm of Smith. He said in his five years at the university, he has learned to like the civil and economic engagement of the university, while also remaining affordable for students.
“It is very, very exciting that for every dollar invested in Marshall, the return is somewhere around $12 to the state,” he said. “And it is really encouraging that we have such a great economic footprint.”
Phil He said students are inspiring to him. At his current school, more than half of his students are first-generation immigrants, like He. He said he understands the struggles of supporting families and facing a language barrier. He has mentored students as faculty and keeps the importance of those personal connections in mind as he progresses in his career.
“It’s such a pleasure to see all the students when they come in as freshmen and when they go out attending professional schools afterward,” he said.
Edmondson said it is an exciting and unique time to be involved in higher education as it evolves due to demographic, economic, social and political challenges. She said Marshall’s creed to inspire learning and creativity is something that is also important to her.
“The pandemic has provided opportunities for us to rethink higher education,” she said. “Change is perhaps our only constant as we look to the future.”
A selection to fill the position is expected to be announced this month.