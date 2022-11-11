The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Residents at the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville were served lunch Thursday by Marshall University and state Department of Veterans Assistance officials ahead of Veterans Day.

On Thursday, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, along with West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Edward Diaz, students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall football players, visited the veterans and served them lunch to commemorate Veterans Day and the residents’ service to the nation.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.