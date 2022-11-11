BOTH PHOTOS: Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, along with West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Edward Diaz, students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall football players, visited veterans Thursday at the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville.
Photos courtesy of Marshall University
Courtesy of Marshall University
Courtesy of Marshall University
Courtesy of Marshall University
HUNTINGTON — Residents at the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville were served lunch Thursday by Marshall University and state Department of Veterans Assistance officials ahead of Veterans Day.
On Thursday, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, along with West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Edward Diaz, students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall football players, visited the veterans and served them lunch to commemorate Veterans Day and the residents’ service to the nation.
The home is a 150-bed facility specifically serving veterans who were honorably discharged and need housing.
