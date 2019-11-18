HUNTINGTON — High school students who want to break into the world of game design and development can have their chance, thanks to a group at Marshall University.
Marshall University’s Game Design Guild is looking for new members interested in creating video games and those interested in seeing what it would be like to work for a big-name video game company. No experience is necessary, and anyone can learn, said Izzy Bennett, the group’s president.
“We’ve been trying to reach out especially to high school students, because they often don’t know we exist at all and don’t realize they could be doing game (development) right now using tools they can download for free on their machines.”
The group regularly hosts Game Jam events, in which developers and programmers hole up inside a university classroom for about 48 hours to create and release a playable computer game.
Bennett was putting the finishing touches on a game he and a fellow group member developed Sunday, which incorporated hiking among the Appalachian mountains to solve puzzles and avoid 10-tailed cryptid opossums.
He said the Game Design Guild serves as a supplement to what Marshall students majoring in game/simulation development are learning inside their classrooms. In the real world, game programmers use design plans that game developers imagine and then create the computer code that will make the game work.
“In the program itself, we are focusing a lot on the programming side of things, so we don’t have a lot of time in our class to talk about the development of things,” he said.
The group also simulate what it would be like to work in the industry, from coming up with an idea and then programming to make it work. Bennett said these sessions work best when there are multiple people involved.
The group also has several senior members who will graduate next semester, so they will be looking for new officers. However, only Marshall University students may hold officer positions. Bennett said the group intends to host another Game Jam at the end of January.
To learn more about the Game Design Guild, visit herdlink.marshall.edu/organization/theguild.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.