HUNTINGTON — The National Association of Medical Minority Educators (NAMME) hosted its southern and central joint regional conference from Sept. 26-29 at Marshall University — the first time a NAMME conference has been held in West Virginia.
The three-day event brought together more than 85 attendees from 40 institutions in 26 states across the southern and central United States, according to a news release from Marshall. The focus of the conference was on managing diversity in a way that positively impacts the recruitment and retention of minority students in health professions.
Conference presentations and workshops featured topics ranging from understanding your impact factor to integrative learning to the critical race theory. The conference also featured a student development and recruitment fair, during which more than 120 high school and college students learned about careers in health professions.
“It’s exciting to see the active learning and collaboration that takes shape during this conference happen on Marshall’s campus,” said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and NAMME national program chair, in the release.
For more information about NAMME, visit http://nammenational.org.