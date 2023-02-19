The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music hosted its 54th annual Winter Jazz Festival over the weekend, featuring local, regional and national jazz talent.

The festival kicked off Thursday and closed Saturday with performances by the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I, featuring Joseph Jefferson, associate professor of trombone/euphonium and director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.

