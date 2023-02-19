Members of the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble perform as the 54th annual Marshall University School of Music Winter Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday inside Smith Recital Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music hosted its 54th annual Winter Jazz Festival over the weekend, featuring local, regional and national jazz talent.
The festival kicked off Thursday and closed Saturday with performances by the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I, featuring Joseph Jefferson, associate professor of trombone/euphonium and director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.
The festival also included performances by other Marshall musicians and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles.
