HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will officially kick off Homecoming week with its annual Unity Walk at 5 p.m. Monday.
Participants in the event march around the Huntington campus each year in a display of unity and inclusion. Food, fellowship and entertainment are mixed in.
“The jubilant experience of the annual Unity Walk moves us from the feeling to the real personalization of unity, social kinship and family closeness,” said Maurice Cooley, vice president for intercultural affairs and dean of students, in a news release. “The annual reunion will continue to uplift the importance of unity, while bringing new members of the family each year into the fold, constantly building our ties.”
Activities begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, with special speakers, including Men’s Soccer Head Coach Chris Grassie, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, Student Body President Alyssa Parks and Cooley, who organizes the event each year.
The path for the walk begins at the Rec Center, then half of the group turns toward 3rd Avenue on 20th Street while the other half of the group turns toward 5th Avenue. The two groups reunite on the Memorial Student Center Plaza, where the winners of the Unity Walk’s Banner Contest will be revealed, along with the announcement of Marshall’s Homecoming Court.
Cooley says the event is a great experience each year and the simple act of walking together can lead to a very positive outcome.
“Sometimes, just taking an enjoyable walk with someone new can break the ice of separation and distancing,” said Cooley. “We must uplift our commonality and take more steps toward breaking down the walls of injustice and hate.”
The event is free and students, alumni, family and community members are all encouraged to attend. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
