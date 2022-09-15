HUNTINGTON — Members of Marshall University’s women’s soccer team spend Wednesday mornings welcoming Cabell County students as they begin the school day.
The teammates high-five the students at elementary and middle schools and share words of encouragement to start the students’ day with smiling faces and positive attitudes.
The soccer players and coaches have visited a few elementary schools so far, with the most recent being Central City Elementary School on Sept. 14. The team will make its school visits each Wednesday through the fall semester, and plans are being arranged for spring semester visits.
Marshall women’s soccer begins its competition in the Sun Belt when the team takes on Southern Miss at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The evening will also be senior night for the team’s six seniors.
