HUNTINGTON — Members of Marshall University’s women’s soccer team spend Wednesday mornings welcoming Cabell County students as they begin the school day.

The teammates high-five the students at elementary and middle schools and share words of encouragement to start the students’ day with smiling faces and positive attitudes.

