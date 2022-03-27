HUNTINGTON — With the upcoming Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation set to open in spring 2024, Marshall University and its College of Business are working on integrating some operations ahead of time.
“We want to merge the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator operations with the university’s iCenter on campus in the coming weeks,” said Ben Eng, an associate professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and the executive director and co-founder of the iCenter, which is the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.
“We want to do this in an effort to build synergy and collaboration in anticipation of the building’s opening,” he said.
Eng said the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator at the Marshall Visual Arts Center, across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington, has always focused on community startups and adult entrepreneurs.
“At the iCenter, we have always been focused on our students, Marshall students and high school students as well,” he said. “Instead of having two different things, we want to integrate them into one using a student-centered approach, using a lot of the techniques that Brad showed us back when he was the Intuit CEO, like design thinking.”
Eng believes the holistic approach will allow for the alignment of incubator and iCenter goals in a student-centric environment that is focused on an innovation ecosystem.
“We want to focus right now on our students, and once the building is built in 2024, we will go back and bring back the community entrepreneurs,” he said.
What is Marshall’s iCenter?
The Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, or iCenter, is part of the Lewis College of Business.
Eng said it began in 2018 after a student contest took place in 2017 to hear students’ proposals for projects that could help some of the challenges West Virginia faces. The contest was called the 2017 Innovating for Impact Design and Delight Innovation Challenge. Smith said he wanted to help Marshall students come up with ideas that could help the state.
“Brad was the president and CEO of Intuit at the time, and he brought some innovation capitalists to teach students design thinking,” Eng said.
Design thinking is a nonlinear, iterative process that teams use to understand users, challenge assumptions, redefine problems and create innovative solutions to prototype and test.
“Brad wanted to help Marshall students come up with ideas that could help the state, and they would be judged by him, Jennifer Garner and Chad Pennington,” Eng recalled. “It was a hit, but then we started to think how can we spread design thinking, this innovative system, to more than just a limited number of students and faculty in a contest. We thought instead of doing another competition in 2018, let’s create a center, so that is what we did with the creation of the iCenter.”
As an associate professor, Eng teaches marketing and entrepreneurship courses where his students learn by applying cutting-edge techniques on real businesses to solve real problems. He says the mission of the iCenter is to inspire the inner entrepreneur in everyone and empower them with the innovative knowledge they need to reframe the future of the state and region.
What is Marshall’s business incubator?
Eng says the school’s business incubator was started in August 2019.
“The goal behind the incubator was to give startups and entrepreneurs the ability to start their business at a low cost,” Eng explained. “This was really focused on trying to provide low-cost and affordable office space to entrepreneurs at a centrally located place.”
Eng said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it had an impact on the incubator.
“Everything got kind of shut down for a while and made it difficult for that model to work,” he said.
While the incubator is still operating, the plan is to merge it with the iCenter in the new building, according to Eng.
Eng added it is anticipated the incubator’s space at the Visual Arts Center will be reimagined for Marshall’s College of Arts and Media.
The proposed timeline of the move is June 2022, he said.
Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation
University leaders and local officials broke ground about four months ago on the site of the future Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue. The center is expected to welcome students in spring 2024.
It is named after Smith, who — along with his wife, Alys — donated $25 million to the Lewis College of Business for the new facility in 2018, which sparked an influx of other donations to make the dream come to life.
Smith graduated from Marshall in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was named as the next university president by the institution’s Board of Governors the month before the groundbreaking ceremony.
The 78,000-square-foot building will host nine classroom spaces, computer and finance labs, a makerspace and student service and professional engagement centers. An atrium/auditorium can hold 360-plus people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
The center will be built on property that formerly contained the Flats on 4th, which was demolished in 2019 after becoming a public nuisance when it fell into disrepair after being abandoned.
Construction of the facility is set to be complete by fall 2023.
The integration plan
“We have a two-phased plan,” Eng said. “The first phase is to start with the students. It’s really about the integration of design thinking and how the students can use design thinking to help build their startup.”
He said phase two is to take that same model and open it up to community entrepreneurs once the new building opens.
“It’s really about, like, being able to experiment with our model right now,” Eng said. “That includes our mentorship model and our education model, so that way it will be refined and effective by the time we bring back the community entrepreneurs in 2024.”
Paige Leonard, the innovation coordinator at the iCenter, said they are also creating a website at www.muicenter.com where community members can look at the startups.
“That’s a new thing we are adding so people can learn more about the students and their startups,” she said.
Eng said they are still building out some exciting new things and programs to help both student and community entrepreneurs with starting a business that will be announced at a future date.
Eng says the new facility will serve as a center for economic development, which is an important component of the college’s mission.
“I think the big message right now is the student incubator is student-focused. That’s where we educate them with the best practices in innovation, brought to us from Brad and from Intuit, and empowering them with this type of knowledge. That way they can improve Appalachia and West Virginia, and in doing so provide great livings for themselves and provide new jobs for the community.”