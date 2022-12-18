The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Students cross Marshall University’s campus on Oct. 19 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University, in partnership with West Virginia State University, has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help establish a Cyber Security Center for Critical Infrastructure at each university.

The funds are granted to help build capacity at Marshall and West Virginia State University to address needed research into the cyber security issues associated with critical infrastructure in the state. They also will help the universities to pilot training programs for critical infrastructure operators in cybersecurity for their particular industries.

