Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.