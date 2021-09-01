So you made it to Marshall University. Congratulations! Whether it was your first choice, your backup or your only choice, you’re here now. But now what?
What do you do? Where do you go? How will you fit in? Some of those questions you’ll have to answer yourself, but here are a few tips on how to navigate the essential ins and outs of campus life.
And if you take away nothing at all from this, that’s fine — but here’s one tidbit you should remember from one Marshall grad to you, a current student. If you leave Marshall thinking it’s just the place you got your degree, then you didn’t do it right.
Dining Services
OK, so first things first, let’s talk about what you’ll be eating. Yes, Huntington has some amazing restaurants, there’s Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, D.P. Dough (open till 3 a.m. and they’ll deliver to Drinko Library) and the ever-classic Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House; but let’s be honest, 90% of your meals will be coming from somewhere on campus. Not only is it convenient, but it will also save you money.
For your everyday go-to breakfast, lunch and dinner, Harless Dining Hall, located on the right side of 5th Avenue and across from Holderby Hall, is your best bet. They have the classic staples for every meal — bacon, eggs and biscuits for breakfast; salads, sandwiches, burgers and pizza for lunch and a dinner that could consist of anything from fajitas to quesadillas or country chicken with potatoes to quinoa-stuffed zucchini.
Many of the meals can be customized for dietary restrictions, like say if you’re vegetarian and you want a pesto-based cheese pizza with diced tomatoes, they can make that happen — so don’t be afraid to ask.
It may seem overwilling to navigate at first, but nothing that you can’t get used to within the first weeks.
The food options at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center have more of a mall food court feel and are beneficial when you need your meal to go. They’ve got Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, local Italian restaurant La Famiglia, Steak’n’Shake and the Huntington Market, which offers cuisine related to Marshall and the surrounding area.
There’s also dining options at Towers Marketplace, located in between Twin Towers West and East dorms, a grab-and-go kiosk in Smith Hall and café at Drinko Library.
Basically, Marshall has every food combination available — you just have to find a way to make it work for you.
Daily meal options as well as hours of operation can be found at https://marshall.sodexomyway.com/dining-near-me/index.
Earning a degree
Now that you know you won’t starve, let’s talk about how you’ll be spending the other half of your time, in class.
Marshall has more than 60 undergraduate degree programs from accounting to visual arts. If you’ve got an interest, they’ve got a place for you.
Something new Marshall is adding for students is the School of Aviation, with a flight school being held at Yeager Airport in Charleston.
The year’s inaugural class only has about 20 students but is expected to enroll more the 200 in the future and produce 50 commercial pilots a year.
There are also new degree options for pharmacy, nursing and business that have been brought about through a partnership with Glenville State.
People always say that college is the time for you to discover yourself and try lots of different things, but with the price tag of college these days it’s hard to go in not knowing what your purpose might be.
If this is you, then here’s my advice — start asking questions. Best advice my grandmother ever gave me was “Act dumb and ask.” Now to that you might say, “Questions about what?” My response, “About everything!”
Marshall has so many people from teachers, to advisors to students who are more than happy to help you on your way. That’s what those resources are there for, so use them.
Sporting events
Now let’s talk about things you can do in your downtime.
No. 1 on that list is attending sporting events from soccer to basketball, volleyball and of course, football. Not only are you sure to have a good time at these games but they’re also free to attend for students. And “free” is not something that any college student should turn down.
Marshall has also added some new pre-game and in-game elements to make football games even more of a memorable experience.
A concert stage and food vendors will be set up on 20th Street between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue prior to games. So, if you don’t have a tailgate of your own or one to attend, this area will be your go-to pre-game spot.
Fireworks and pyrotechnics are also making their debut at home games. They’ll be set off as part the football team’s grand entrance to the field every game as well as when they score touchdowns.
The student section is also getting its own hype man, DJ Herd That, which will be a student who won the opportunity to assist with in-game music selections and will be located behind the student section.
Even if you aren’t much of a sports fan, the sense of community you’ll feel while in the stands is unlike anything you’ll experience in a classroom. It’s the reason why alumni, community members and just fans of Marshall come year after year to cheer on the Herd in whichever arena they play in.
Huntington
Speaking about the community, venturing into the heart of Huntington is a must for every Marshall student. Not only does it have so much to offer including restaurants, boutiques, a movie theater and more, but also, you’ll never be able to get a true sense of the town you live in without making your way downtown.
This is made a little easier as Marshall students now have a designated bus through the Tri-State Transit Authority to take them to downtown and other areas, including Wal-Mart and Kroger, around the city. The bus is free to students and only requires a Marshall ID. Go to tta-wv.com for the bus schedule.
It’s often been said that there is no Huntington without Marshall, just like there is no Marshall without Huntington. They both feed of each other, so don’t be afraid to explore both.
One of my favorite Huntington hot spots, that strangely I never went to while I was a student, is Ritter Park, likely one of the most traversed parks in the southside of Huntington. It has a great walking trail and it’s the perfect place to pitch a hammock, play ultimate frisbee with friends or just sit, relax and enjoy a bit of people watching.
If you’ve been stuck in a classroom or tucked away in a study room at the library, Ritter Park can be your perfect little hideaway, so you won’t be driven mad with stress by the end of the semester.
Looking for more thing to do off campus, visit the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau website https://visithuntingtonwv.org.
Other tidbits
Here are a few other things that you likely won’t find in the Marshall handbook, but they will be lifesavers.
- The two main roads that run parallel to Marshall are 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue. And they are both one-way streets. I repeat, THEY ARE ONE-WAY STREETS! Do not forget this. For 5th Avenue, which runs in front of the student center, Harless and the Twin Towers, traffic goes from west to east or out of town and toward the highway. Third Avenue is of course the opposite, and runs parallel to the Science Building and Smith Hall. Traffic flows from east to west on 3rd Avenue or into the heart of downtown Huntington.
- Some students with a few years at Marshall under their belt will tell you, there’s no need to look both ways on a one-way street. DO NOT LISTEN. There’s a reason you’re taught at a young age to look both ways before crossing the street. So just do it.
- If you’re going to have a bike on campus, get a lock. There are also a few bike ramps around ramps to help cyclists avoid going down steps. Just be careful on your first go, those ramps are steep.
- If you live on campus and have a car or constantly commute to campus, just bite the bullet and get a parking pass. It’s way too complicated to try to outsmart campus parking enforcement officers or hunt for a metered parking spot. College is stressful enough without having to constantly live in fear of whether you got a parking ticket — because the answer is usually yes.
- Get to know the Marshall Rec Center. Access to it is part of your tuition, so use it. They have workout classes, an indoor track, tons of exercise equipment and a pool. What more could you ask for there?
- Lastly, if none of what I’ve mentioned appeals to you, then find what does. Marshall is such a great place to be. Most of us who leave can’t wait to find a reason to go back, so try to enjoy it while you can.