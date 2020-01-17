Here are dozens of great places to visit and enjoy.
For up-to-date listings on performances and events, check out Weekend, available every Thursday in the Herald-Dispatch. Or visit us online at www.herald-dispatch. com.
WEST VIRGINIA
Blenko Glass: Located at Blenko Glass Company off of James River Turnpike in Milton. Historic museum on second floor of the Visitors Center features extensive stained glass display, history of the family-owned glass company, Country Music Award and U.S. Capitol lighting globe on display. Tours also available. Admission is free. Hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-743-9081.
Camden Park: Originally developed as a picnic area by the Camden Interstate Railway in 1903, Camden Park has survived into the 21st century as a thriving traditional amusement park. Today, it is the oldest amusement park in West Virginia with about 30 rides, including the classic wooden roller coaster, The Big Dipper. Located at U.S. 60 West, Huntington. Hours vary, but the park typically is open on weekends in May, Wednesday through Sunday in June, Tuesday through Sunday in July before hours trail off through August and September. And don’t miss Spooktacular, weekends in October. Call 304-429-4321. Go online at www.camdenpark.com.
Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society Inc.: 1323 8th Ave., Huntington. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operated by the Collis P. Huntington Historical Society. The Society operates an indoor museum inside its office building where guests can view a multitude of railroadiana on display including lanterns, conductor outfits, poster and more. Our most prominent item we have is our late 1800’s era built hand car. This hand car was built in the late 1800s for the C&O railroad and was in the movie Matewan, which was filmed in Thurmond, West Virginia. The society also operates an outdoor museum at the end of Memorial park, on 14th Street West in Huntington. It is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. There, visitors can see an H-6 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a C&O caboose and more. Call 866-639-7487 or 304-523-0364 or visit facebook.com/newrivertrain.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village: Recreates turn-of-the-century Appalachian life in restored log buildings, including a pioneer village with blacksmith shop, antique shop, church, petting zoo, bed and breakfasts, museums, community room, old school house and more. Guided tours available all year 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and, in the winter months, weather permitting). Groups of 15 or more qualify for special group rates when making advance reservations. Located at 3350 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call 304-522-1244, or visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
Huntington Museum of Art: Conservatory, silver and portraits, firearm collections, gallery, glass, museum shop and various changing exhibits. Located at 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-529-2701. Go online at www.hmoa.org.
Huntington’s Kitchen: Jamie’s Kitchen, which was built in downtown Huntington as a set for the unscripted television series “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution,” is still open for visitors. Following taping, the show’s producers handed the state-of-the-art kitchen over to the non-profit Ebenezer Medical Outreach with financial support from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Now, the hospital operates the kitchen. Although the name above the door was changed to “Huntington’s Kitchen,” its mission remains the same: to teach families how to prepare healthy, quality meals from scratch. It’s located on 3rd Avenue in Downtown Huntington, just across the street from Pullman Square. For information about upcoming classes and events, visit http://huntingtons-kitchen.org/
Madie Carroll House: Located in the historic neighborhood of Guyandotte in Huntington. Tours of the historic house and small regional museum by appointment only. Call 304-522-0325.
Mardi Gras Casino and Resort: Located just off the Nitro exit of I-64 in Kanawha County, Tri-State Casino and Resort is a Mardi Gras-style gaming center that offers greyhound races, slots, table games, food and entertainment, and it will soon boast an on-site hotel. The Big Easy Poker Room offers Texas Hold’Em, Omaha Hi-Lo and 7-Card Stud. Live bands play at The French Quarter Restaurant and Lounge. Call 304-776-1000.
Milton Performing Arts Center: Located in Pumpkin Park, the Milton Performing Arts Center is the newest live-music venue in Milton, hosting a variety of Christian, gospel, country and bluegrass artists in a family friendly atmosphere. To see the schedule of upcoming shows, or for more information or tickets, call 304-654-1339, www.miltonpac.com.
Mountaineer Opry House: Located a stone’s throw off of Milton Exit 28, the red-block building known as The Mountaineer Opry House, a smoke-and-alcohol-free, all-ages venue, has been hosting national-act bluegrass most Saturday nights during most of the year. Concessions (hot dogs, BBQ’s, soft drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, fresh popcorn, chips and candy) are available. Tickets can be bought the day of show. Tickets usually go on sale at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show times. Prices can vary depending on the band. For more information, call Larry and Mary Stephens, who have been running the Opry House for 20 years, at 304-743-5749.
Spring Hill Cemetery: Located near the Fairfield West neighborhood of Huntington, this cemetery is the final resting place of many of the victims of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Marshall University football players, coaches and fans. It includes a monument to the lost team and the graves of several players who were never identified. Spring Hill is also the final resting place of many Civil War soldiers. Call 304-696-5516 or log onto cemetery@ghprd.org.
Clay Center: Clay Center houses the performing arts, visual arts and the sciences under one roof. The facility is home to the Avampato Discovery Museum, with rotating exhibits and hands-on activities for children. The Clay Center also houses the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the 1,883-seat Maier Foundation Performance Hall, the black-box Walker Theater, the large-format film ElectricSky Theater and more. Located at 1 Clay Square, Charleston. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3500 or 888-241-6376.
Museum of Radio and Technology: Located at 1640 Florence Ave., Huntington. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays year round, except holidays. Admission is free; donations are welcome. The museum is entirely run by volunteers. Call 304-525-8890 or visit http://www.ohio.edu/people/postr/MRT/
Ceredo Historical Society: Located at 501 Main St., Ceredo. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For appointments, call 304- 453- 3025.
West Virginia State Museum: Located in the Cultural Center, State Capitol, Charleston. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-558-0220. Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the archives department is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Silver Bridge Memorials: Located in Point Pleasant, Mason County, at 6th and Main streets and north of Kanauga at the State Route 7 rest area. On Dec. 15, 1967, during rush hour, the Silver Bridge, connecting Point Pleasant to Kanauga, Ohio, fell into the icy Ohio River. Forty-six people lost their lives when the bridge fell. Two memorials have been erected in their memory.
Tu-Endie-Wei: Located at the meeting point of the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers in Mason County, this park commemorates the first battle of the American Revolution on Oct. 10, 1774. Congress proclaimed it as the official first battle in 1908. On site are a commemorative 85-foot granite obelisk, the graves of battle combatants and the Mansion House, a restored 1796 tavern and inn that serves as a museum. Also interred in the park are Chief Cornstalk, battle leader, and Ann Bailey, frontier scout.
Mothman Statue: Was it a real monster or just an elaborate hoax? The winged creature with the glowing red eyes was first sited in Mason County in 1967, and now a statue of the Mothman is located near Gunn Park. Don’t miss the annual Mothman Festival, held each September on Main Street in Point Pleasant.
Mothman Museum: Main Street in Point Pleasant. Located in the heart of Mothman country, this museum is the world’s only museum about the infamous Mothman. Visitors can experience multimedia presentations, rare Mothman archives and movie props. Don’t miss the gift shop. Call 304- 675-6788 or log onto www.mothmanlives.com.
WV State Farm Museum: Located at the north of Point Pleasant on WV 62. Visit a replica of a quaint early 20th-Century village including a doctor’s office, blacksmith shop, a one-room schoolhouse, Morgan’s taxidermy museum, sawmill, carpenter shop, loom house, newspaper office, military display, smokehouse, log homes, country store, barn complete with live animals, nature trail. Picnic shelters and primitive camping. Call 304-675-5737 or log onto www.masoncountytourism.org.
Midland Trail National Scenic Byway: This award-winning tourist highway takes travelers along U.S. 60 east from Kenova, W.Va., through Huntington, Charleston and the New River area before ending 180 miles later at White Sulphur Springs, near the state’s border with Virginia. Highlights of the trail include historic sites such as the Toll House in Barboursville, the Wine Cellars of Dunbar, Booker T. Washington’s cabin in Malden, the African-American Family Tree Museum in Ansted, the Carnifex Battle Museum in Summersville, and many more. The trail is also rich with outdoor adventures including Hawks Nest State Park. You’ll also find tons of restaurants, museums, galleries and crafts and specialty shops along the way. For up-to-date travel information, log on to www.midlandtrail.com.
OHIO
Ohio University Southern Campus: Collins and Riffe Centers and Bill Dingus Technology Center of the University. Located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton. Also a Proctorville campus. Call 800-626-0513 for information on future exhibits.
French Art Colony Gallery: Monthly exhibits and galleries of all types of art are given. Located at 530 1st Ave., Gallipolis. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 740-446-3834.
Lawrence County Historical Museum: An eclectic mix of Lawrence County memorabilia can be found. Located at 506 S. 6th St., Ironton. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April through October and re-opening in November through the holidays. Displays change every six weeks. Group tours available by appointment. Gift shop. Call 740-377-4550.
Lawrence County Historic Iron Furnaces: Relics of Lawrence County’s vigorous industrial past scattered throughout the beautiful wooded hills of Hanging Rock Iron Region and the Wayne National Forest. Details about the remains in the area can be found at the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Call 740-377-4550.
Old Route 75 Tunnel: Visit the historic 165 foot tunnel, built in 1866, located at the intersection of US Route 52 and State Route 93.
Ohio River Burlington Picnic Area: This site where the original Lawrence County Courthouse once stood was the route to freedom taken by the Burlington 37 settles from Madison County, Va. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Burlington 37 Cemetery on Center Street in Burlington: A memorial marker of the 37 slaves freed in 1849 by James Twyman, stands at the gates of this cemetery. All 37 names have been engraved in the marble stone to commemorate their courage. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Macedonia Church of County Road 120: This church is where the 37 slaves conducted their services. It is still used today for significant community events on Center St. in Burlington. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
The John Campbell Home: John Campbell was the founder of Ironton who also served to help runaway slaves. The slaves traveled through tunnels into the basement, up a back staircase and hid under the eves of the roof until Campbell could finalize plans for their move further north. The history-packed area can be found at North Fifth Street in downtown Ironton. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.
Scottown Covered Bridge: In 1991, this historic timber frame covered bridge was preserved and is located on State Route 217 in Scottown, Ohio. A map of the historic location can be found at the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Floodwall Murals: The artwork along side the Ohio River on Second Street in Ironton, Ohio, depicts the history and achievements in Lawrence County. The floodwall can be found in the Center St. area of Ironton.
Shawnee State Park, Portsmouth: Nestled in the hills and hollows of the 63,000-acre Shawnee Forest, you will find Shawnee Resort & Conference Center. They offer a range of vacation attractions and amenities from golfing along the banks of the Ohio River to taking a dip in the indoor or outdoor pool. There are 65 miles of adjacent hiking trails, ideal for avid hikers or photographer looking to capture wildlife and wildflowers. Call 740-858-6621 or log on to www.shawneelodgeresort.com.
Portsmouth Murals: More than 2,000 feet of floodwall space is dedicated to the colorful depiction of the Portsmouth area’s history by internationally known muralist Robert Dafford. The Portsmouth Murals are viewed along Front Street, within walking distance of many shops, stores and dining in the historic Boneyfiddle District. More information and tours are available by calling the Portsmouth Convention and Visitors Bureau, 740-353-1116.
The Boneyfiddle Historic District of Portsmouth: This district has been refurbished to express intriguing architecture of Portsmouth’s past. It is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, offering visitors a glimpse of history in both structure and service. Antiques shops and retail outlets embrace the historic significance of these century-old buildings. Whether looking for that special treasure or a quaint place to eat, you can relax and enjoy the hospitality.
Shawnee State University in Portsmouth: Offers more than 80 bachelor’s and associate degree programs. It sports a beautifully landscaped campus featuring 20 buildings including the Advanced Technology Center that features one of only 50 Digistar II planetariums in the worlds. For more info about SSU call 740-351-2221 or toll free 800-959-2778.
Southern Ohio Museum: Located at 825 Gallia Street in the heart of downtown Portsmouth. You’ll find the museum galleries and gift shop open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday but Monday, and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is voluntary. Call 740-354-5629 or log on to www. somacc. com.
KENTUCKY
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center: History center with hands-on interaction for children. Located at 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Mondays scheduled by appointment. Admission is $7.50 and $5 for children and senior citizens. Call 606-329-8888.
Paramount Arts Center: Located at 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 606-324-3175.
Kentucky Folk Art Center: Folk art and exhibition are rotated every three months along with a large permanent selection. 102 W. 1st St., Morehead, Ky. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults, free for children 12 and younger and $2 each for seniors 55 and older and groups. Call 606-783-2204 or log on to www.kyfolkart.org.
The Country Music Highway Museum: Located just off of U.S. 23 in Paintsville, Ky., The Country Music Highway Museum opened in spring 2005, and is already a must-stop for country music fans. Enjoy the interactive exhibits featuring the memorabilia of Eastern Kentucky born and raised stars such as Tom T. Hall, Loretta Lynn, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ricky Skaggs and others. Call 800-542-5790 or go online at www.paintsville.org.
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is located outside Prestonsburg, Ky., about 90 miles from Huntington. The park is named after legendary pioneer Jenny Wiley, who was captured in 1790 by Indians who killed her brother and five of her children. Wiley escaped after 11 months of captivity and walked a couple hundred miles back home from near South Shore, Ky. to southwestern Virginia. In 1800, Jenny Sellards Wiley and her husband Tom moved to the banks of the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River. After returning from captivity, she bore five more children. For more info on the park, call 800-325-0142.
Jenny Wiley Theater: Jenny Wiley Theatre is eastern Kentucky’s only professional theatre offering year round productions at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre and venues throughout the region. For show locations, dates, and ticket information, visit www.jwtheatre.com.
Fred M. Vinson Museum and Welcome Center: 315 East Madison St., Louisa. This is the birthplace and home of the 13th Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Vinson’s friends referred to him as “Fred.” He was born in 1890, grew up in Louisa, and went to Law School at Centre College. The museum houses memorabilia and books from his Law Library. The museum is seasonal. Call for times or make an appointment. 606-638-0078.
Appalshop: Located at 91 Madison Ave., in Whitesburg, Ky. Appalshop is one of the most important media centers in Appalachia. Birthed in 1969 as an economic development project of the War on Poverty, Appalshop is a multi-disciplinary arts and education center producing original films, video, theater, music and spoken-word recordings, radio, photography, multimedia, and books in the heart of Appalachia. Call 606-424-4074 or go online at www.appalshop.org.
Mountain Arts Center: Home of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, the Mountain Arts Center, known by locals as “The MAC,” hosts local, regional and national music acts. Located at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, Ky., The MAC has a full slate of special engagements, plus The Kentucky Opry Summer Shows featuring the Junior Pros, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and Front Porch Pickin’ jam sessions at 7 p.m. Fridays this summer. For the full lineup, visit www.macarts.com, or call toll-free, 1-888-MAC-ARTS.
Big Sandy Heritage Museum: This museum has antiques and artifacts related to the long history of the Big Sandy Valley, from the antebellum years to the coal mining industry, floods, Civil War, Native Americans and more. Located at 773 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 606-218-6050.
Hatfield-McCoy Feud Sites and Audio Driving Tour: Stop in at the Pike County Tourism Office at 781 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville, to purchase a CD that gives audio details about 12 feud sites and information about the historic conflict between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of eastern Kentucky. Then drive to the sites where the feud unfolded. Call 606-432-5063.
Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center: With concert seating for 7,000, this 126,000-square-foot facility brings some big names in country, bluegrass and other genres, along with car shows, rodeos, circuses and more. Located at 126 Main St., Pikeville. For event and ticket information, call 606-444-5500, or visit www.eastkyexpo.com.
U.S. 23 Country Music Highway: The Country Music Highway, running nearly the entire length of Eastern Kentucky, is a scenic byway that pays tribute to the musical heritage and history of the area. The byway has been home to more than a dozen nationally known country music stars, including Patty Loveless, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tom T. Hall, Ricky Skaggs, Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam and Gary Stewart.
East Kentucky Science Center: On the campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, the science center offers an extensive exhibit hall and planetarium shows. There are also laser light shows set to rock music. Located at 1 Bert T. Combs Drive, Prestonsburg. Call 606-889-8260 or visit www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu/ EKSC.
Mountain HomePlace: 745 Ky. Rt. 2275, Staffordsville, Ky. The Mountain HomePlace has five original 19th and early 20th century structures, all of which came from the surrounding area, making up the core of the farmstead located just west of Paintsville. Interpreters in authentic period costumes perform daily chores on the farm April through October. A variety of foods are grown on the farm including sorghum cane, vegetables and herbs. 606- 297- 1850.
Butcher Hollow: Located in Johnson County, Ky., Butcher Hollow is the home of the world’s most famous coal miner’s daughter, Loretta Lynn. Her birthplace and family home is nestled between two fog shrouded mountains up a “holler” just two miles southeast of the coal mining camp of Van Lear, Ky. While you’re in the area, stop at Webb’s General Store, which is owned and operated by Loretta Lynn’s brother, Herman Webb. For more information call Webb’s General Store at 606-789-3397.
Thunder Ridge Racing & Entertainment Complex: Located at 701 Ky. 3, Prestonsburg, Thunder Ridge offers horse racing at its best. Home of “Thunder Ridge 100,” harness racing. Intertrack wagering is available year round. Clubhouse has a full service bar and restaurant, outdoor lounge, on site catering, outdoor grilling and campground. Thunder Ridge is designed with a family atmosphere in mind. For information call 606-886-RACE or www.thunderridgeraceway.com.