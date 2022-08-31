Marshall University welcomed students back to campus Monday, Aug. 22. Week of Welcome kicked off the week before, during which first-year students enjoyed various activities, including building a stuffed bison, a group photo on the football field and much more.
The new semester marks new beginnings, and not just for freshmen. President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears are experiencing their first fall semester at Marshall. Smith looks forward to the upcoming school year and welcomes students to enjoy the many opportunities they will have throughout their time on campus.
Returning students are facing changes on campus, from the COVID-19 policies to advancements in technology.
One of the biggest changes is that masks are no longer required to be worn in campus buildings, but they are strongly recommended. Mandates are still in place, however, on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said. University employees can request visitors wear masks and socially distance in private offices.
Anyone who feels sick should refrain from attending class and get tested for the virus. The CDC guidelines will determine university policies regarding quarantine and isolation at that time.
The vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center at Marshall will remain active for the foreseeable future. The university encourages self-reporting of positive tests and will continue contact tracing efforts. Marshall’s coronavirus website will remain active for continuing updates.
The university plans to maintain its regular academic calendar for the year, but it is subject to change if necessary.
Some recommendations have stayed the same. Students and faculty should remain vigilant about hand washing, social distancing from those who are sick, testing and disinfecting surfaces. More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/students/
Also new this semester is the announcement that Grammarly online writing assistant will be accessible to all undergraduate and graduate students. It can catch grammar errors, adjust sentence structure, offer better word choices and more.
The software how-to is on Marshall’s website, where students can download the software to their desktop to help them produce their best writing.
University events will be in full swing this semester starting with the Herd Rally downtown on Aug. 26 that brought together students, alumni and community members.
Marshall offers various events in the Memorial Student Center, where students get to know their peers and learn about what is offered on campus. The school calendar of events can be found at www.marshall.edu/calendar/
