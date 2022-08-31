The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People gather outside of the Memorial Student Center as students return to Marshall University for the first day of classes on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University welcomed students back to campus Monday, Aug. 22. Week of Welcome kicked off the week before, during which first-year students enjoyed various activities, including building a stuffed bison, a group photo on the football field and much more.

The new semester marks new beginnings, and not just for freshmen. President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears are experiencing their first fall semester at Marshall. Smith looks forward to the upcoming school year and welcomes students to enjoy the many opportunities they will have throughout their time on campus.

