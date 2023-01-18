The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230110_hd_firstday
Buy Now

Marshall University students return to campus for the first day of the spring semester on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Spring 2023 is the first semester after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifted the state of emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of 2022.

The university is responding by removing the remaining transparent barriers in classrooms and offices and closing the on-campus vaccine and testing clinic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.