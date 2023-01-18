Spring 2023 is the first semester after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifted the state of emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of 2022.
The university is responding by removing the remaining transparent barriers in classrooms and offices and closing the on-campus vaccine and testing clinic.
Some 6,200 students returned to taking face-to-face classes in August 2020, with the remaining majority opting for virtual learning. Marshall fully reopened in August 2021, with testing and masking procedures and other precautions in place. The beginning of the fall 2022 semester saw masks become optional, regardless of the local transmission rate.
The university is also implementing more high-flex classes, where students can choose between attending in person, virtually or asynchronously.
The high-flex model is being promoted as a way the university can grow enrollment by university President Brad D. Smith, who has made increasing enrollment a top priority.
Last Tuesday, Smith sent an email announcing that the university’s bond rating had been downgraded by Moody’s Investor Service, with declining enrollment listed as a reason. The new semester marks Smith’s one-year anniversary as Marshall’s president.
In athletics news the university hired Gregory Beals as the new head baseball coach. Beals was most recently the head coach at the University of Akron after serving 12 seasons as the head coach for Ohio State.
University events will be in full swing, beginning with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, which was Monday, and the Marshall Day at the Capital on Feb. 1.
Marshall offers various events in the Memorial Student Center, where students can get to know their peers and learn about what is offered on campus. The school calendar of events can be found at www.marshall.edu/calendar/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.