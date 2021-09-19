HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Office of Career Education will host the JCPenney’s Suit-Up event from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Huntington Mall JCPenney.
“The office of career education staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, as well as the basics of appropriate business dress,” said Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing for career education.
Brown said participants will receive a 30% discount on all purchases made during the event. Students will get an additional 30% off discount on sale-priced professional wear during the event.
“At the inaugural event in November of 2019 our students saved over $7,000 and walked away with great business attire,” Brown said. “This is a fantastic event, and we are proud to partner with JCPenney.”
This is an exclusive event for Marshall University students, alumni, faculty and staff only. Brown says the store will only be open to the Marshall community during the event’s hours.
