HUNTINGTON — Richard Casto of Huntington was recently awarded the D. Joanne and F. Gordon Yingling Scholarship at a pharmacy school luncheon celebrating American Pharmacists Month. Casto is the first recipient of this scholarship, which was one of two established in 2018 by Dr. Kevin W. and Mrs. Mary Alice Yingling.
Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., is a 1985 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, former chair of the department of internal medicine, founding dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and a practicing physician with Marshall Health. He is also the current chair of the Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors. Mary Alice Nash Yingling, M.A., is a lifelong Cabell County resident and a 1981 graduate of Marshall University with a Master of Arts in Speech and Language Pathology.
The scholarship awarded to Casto was created for first-year students at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. First preference is given to students from Cabell County. Second preference is given to students from West Virginia. The award is renewable pending normal academic progress.
The scholarship award presentation was preceded by a pharmacy career expo for students at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center. It was followed by a luncheon and keynote speaker Joseph T. DiPiro, Pharm.D., author of “Pharmacotherapy: A Pathophysiologic Approach.”
The other scholarship established by the Yinglings in 2018 is the A. “Buzz” Nash Jr. and Norma Nash Scholarship for first-year medical students.