HUNTINGTON - Marshall University is bustling once more as students made their way to their first day of class for the 2019 fall semester.
Official enrollment numbers won't be available until October, but the university said freshmen enrollment is up about 3 percent. The number of high school students taking college courses at Marshall is also up significantly, said Leah Payne, director of communications.
Herd fans of all walks of life on Thursday can celebrate the return of football season this weekend via the Herd Rally in Pullman Plaza, the final week of the Pullman Concert Series. The free event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with music and a Herd fashion show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The pep rally with players, coaches, cheerleaders and the Marching Thunder begins at 8 p.m. The rest of the evening will feature music from Madhouse.