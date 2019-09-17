HUNTINGTON - Because of generous grants and donations, the Clio history app developed by Marshall University history professor David Trowbridge has been updated to version 2.0.
Created originally in 2013, Clio, named in honor of the ancient muse of history, has grown to include over 30,000 landmarks and 600 walking tours throughout the United States as hundreds of universities, historical societies, museums and libraries have created individual entries and walking tours in their communities, including New York University and Harvard University. There are now to 80 complete walking tours here in West Virginia alone.
The upgrades are thanks to an $81,398 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, along with another $60,000 NEH matching grant that was equally met by donations from the community, including the Maier Foundation in Charleston.
Entries now include text-to-speech as well as the option of adding narration to include local voices, oral history clips, and to come as close as possible to the feeling of a guided walking tour. For example, Huntington City Hall's entry now includes audio from Mayor Steve Williams, as if he was leading a tour of city hall himself.
"The audio provides an opportunity to provide some local flavor, local pride in a way that enhances the written entry," Trowbridge said.
The app now also has the option of creating contributing entries within a single entry to tell a story or offer a walking tour of a historic district, park, cemetery, etc., without overwhelming people by having a large cluster of pins in one small area. For example, Trowbridge is using this with the June Harless Center for Rural Education to create a nature walking tour of Cranberry Glade Botanical Area with a dozen stops and audio narration from the naturalist and science educators.
Users can also download tours as PDFs that include maps and directions. Trowbridge said the choice of using a phone or downloading tours as PDFs should help them reach just about everybody.
The app was completely rebuilt with help from Strictly Business, a Huntington software engineering company.
Mike Owens, president of Strictly Business, said they were excited to partner with Trowbridge.
"David's vision and focus have never wavered since the inception of this concept a number of years ago," Owens said. "He could have easily commercialized this for his own benefit, but instead chose to use Clio as a means to preserve history and enhance our access to so many important lessons.
"Moreover, David and Strictly Business have been able to demonstrate that the 'town and gown' concept of collaboration between MU and the Huntington business community works. The innovation and cooperation involved in this project should serve as an example that Huntington can not only compete on a national stage, but can succeed there."
Ron Area, senior vice president for development at Marshall and chief executive officer at the Marshall University Foundation, said university donors support priorities that advance the university.
"Some of the main reasons donors supported the Clio project are because the project is unique and different," Area said. "It creates a myriad of opportunities for our students. It also got our students to be hands-on and involved in community history and encourages exploration."
Five students are currently working with Trowbridge, creating entries and, as Trowbridge says, becoming experts in the subject they are writing about. The students are paid a stipend for their work.
"They are excited about the money at first but it's the change in them as they go forth and tell stories of West Virginia that really gets me excited," Trowbridge said.
Trowbridge is now looking to version 3.0. His goal is to create interactive guided tours with arrows, possibly even within art museums and such. He would also like to be able to pay more students to create entries.
To help Clio continue to grow, donations can be made online at The Clio website or through the Marshall University Foundation.
