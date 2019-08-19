HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is inviting the community to join first-year students Tuesday for a free viewing of "Traditions: The Rise of Marshall," an original Hamilton-esque musical detailing the history of the university.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Joan C. Edwards' Performing Arts Center.
Now in its third year, the show opens with historically accurate pieces about John Marshall, then showcases West Virginia's history and honors the 1970 crash victims and the Marshall football team in song, with the help of the John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps and the Marching Thunder, the cheerleaders and Marco.
The university commissioned visiting professor of music and jazz musician Jesse Nolan to create the musical production showcasing the history and traditions of Marshall. The production utilizes multimedia to transport viewers back in time as they are whisked through the journey of Marshall U.
In a 2017 letter to the editor, Nancy Price of Kenova said the play was a must see for everyone in the Tri-State.
"Marshall University and the City of Huntington owe a huge debt of gratitude to Jesse Nolan, his crew and cast for an incredible job," she wrote. "This production should be required attendance for every single person in our Tri-State area. What a priceless gift! 'Traditions' truly gives even greater meaning to We Are ... Marshall! Go Jesse Nolan! Go Herd!"
The show is free, and tickets are not required.