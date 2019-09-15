HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has named Maurice Cooley, most recently the associate vice president of the Office of Intercultural Affairs at Marshall, interim director of Student Affairs.
"In working with Mr. Cooley, I have found him to be an individual who cares deeply about Marshall University, the colleagues he works with and the students we serve," Marshall Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor said in a release. "Through his actions he has earned the respect of his colleagues across campus and throughout the community. I am confident that Mr. Cooley will provide the leadership necessary to help everyone in Student Affairs achieve their full potential."
A native of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Cooley was the first among over 20 family members who have attended Marshall. Entering Marshall as a freshman in 1966, he earned his B.A. in sociology in 1970. During the Vietnam era draft, he served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1970-73 as a social work-psychology specialist, spending his last year attached to the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Cooley returned to Marshall in the fall of 1973 as a clinical psychology graduate student and completed his M.A. in counseling in May 1975. In 1987, he earned a post-graduate certification in psychiatric rehabilitation from Boston University.
His early professional career was spent chiefly as an outpatient behavioral health clinician, psychotherapist, mediator and clinical director. After more than 25 years of experience in clinical practice, he was named director of the Center for African American Students at Marshall in 2003. Cooley became the associate vice president of the Office of Intercultural Affairs in 2014.
Recently he has won a number of awards Taylor said demonstrate Cooley's commitment to community development and student success:
n Who's Who in West Virginia Business, West Virginia State Journal, 2015
n National Society of Leadership, Success and Excellence in Service to Students Award, 2017
n Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Award, January 2018
n West Virginia Steven F. Ferguson Award for education of minority youth, May 2018
The position was previously held by Cedric Gathings, who was hired in 2016.