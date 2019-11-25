HUNTINGTON — Depending on the season, Huntington is typically a football or a basketball town, but Sunday, it was all soccer.
Fans sold out the Hoops Family Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex Sunday for the Marshall University men’s soccer match-up against West Virginia University. The facility held a record-breaking crowd of 2,126, with fans who couldn’t snag tickets surrounding the stadium and even taking to the rooftops of homes behind the field to watch the team’s first venture into the national tournament.
Armed with thunder sticks, vuvuzelas, drums and homemade signs, the crowd stayed energized as the team fought to beat WVU 2-1.
“Thank you guys for the support before anything,” said acting head coach Petsa Ivanovic after the game. “We created a fantastic atmosphere together, and that’s what it’s all about. We were playing beautiful soccer, as well, so I hope you guys enjoyed it.”
Before the game (and during it for those who couldn’t get tickets), fans across the street tailgated at an event hosted by Soccer by Sniatecki, a Huntington soccer training program run by former Marshall soccer player Nick Sniatecki.
A Buffalo, New York, native, Sniatecki played at Marshall from 2008-2012 then settled in Huntington to start his training program. Some of the current players come and help train up-and-coming soccer stars.
“All the kids that I train and coach, it’s a neat experience for them,” Sniatecki said. “What’s important for them is to look up to these kids as role models. They are able to look at the men and women’s soccer programs and be able to say this is something that is attainable. This is something I could represent and be a part of.”
The players also help out with Tate Kelly’s team in the West Virginia Futball Club. Kelly, 9, said he hopes to play at the college level one day and he knows what it will take to get him there.
“A lot of hard work and practicing my skills,” he said.
Sniatecki said he thinks soccer’s popularity has really grown in West Virginia, even just since he started his program.
“The numbers have increased in my club every year,” he said. “There are more and more people willing to work for the next level.”
Sarah Ivanovic, wife of Petsa Ivanovic, said the fact both Marshall and WVU made it this far in the national tournament shows how far soccer in the state has come.
“We aren’t known as a soccer school,” she said. “It’s huge to feel the energy here. It really makes a difference in the play.”
Sarah Ivanovic and friend Emily Saulle were armed with encouraging signs and frequently started chants throughout Sunday’s game. They said they want to build the soccer community support, especially for a team that gives back to the community as much as this one does.
“The players are from all over,” Ivanovic said. “Many of their parents probably can’t be here. We have to support them.”