Students may be apprehensive to visit a doctor away from home. It is important, however, NOT to put off the care you need to feel better, faster.
Marshall Health is the region’s largest, most comprehensive health care group. Affiliated with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, its physicians specialize in more than 75 different areas of care. Marshall Health also heads the university’s Student Health Clinic, located on the first floor of the Marshall University Medical Center, beside Cabell Huntington Hospital along Hal Greer Boulevard on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.
Providers from Marshall Family Medicine diagnose and treat students with illnesses and minor injuries such as:
Cough, cold, flu, sore throat, ear infections
Migraine, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
Rashes, minor allergic reactions
Sprains
The Clinic also offers routine, non-surgical office procedures, limited lab and x-ray services, and referrals to specialists, as necessary. When classes are in session, the Marshall Student Health Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Please call 304-691-1100 to make an appointment.
Full-time students (6-plus hours) are eligible for free student health services during the school year, while part-time students (1-5 hours) have only a $20 co-pay per visit.
Medications prescribed through the Student Health Clinic that are part of the student health drug formulary will cost students $5 or less. The Marshall Pharmacy at the Marshall University Medical Center is open 24/7. Call 304-691-MURx for more information.
Dental care is also available through Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery. Discounts are available for students without insurance. Call 304-691-1247 to schedule a checkup. The Dentistry office is located in the Fairfield Building at 1616 13th Ave. in Huntington.
