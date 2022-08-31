The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-health_02.jpg
The Marshall University Medical Center is located at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Students may be apprehensive to visit a doctor away from home. It is important, however, NOT to put off the care you need to feel better, faster.

Marshall Health is the region’s largest, most comprehensive health care group. Affiliated with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, its physicians specialize in more than 75 different areas of care. Marshall Health also heads the university’s Student Health Clinic, located on the first floor of the Marshall University Medical Center, beside Cabell Huntington Hospital along Hal Greer Boulevard on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.

Dr. Freddie Vaughan is the clinical director of Marshall Student Health.

