Students may be apprehensive to visit a doctor away from home. It is important, however, NOT to put off the care you need to feel better, faster.
Marshall Health is the largest, most comprehensive health care group in the region. Affiliated with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, its physicians specialize in more than 75 different areas of care.
Marshall Health also heads the university’s Student Health Services Clinic, located on the first floor of the Marshall University Medical Center, beside Cabell Huntington Hospital along Hal Greer Boulevard on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.
Providers from Marshall Family Medicine diagnose and treat students with illnesses and minor injuries such as:
- Cough, cold, flu, sore throat, ear infections
- Migraine, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
- Rashes, minor allergic reactions
- Sprains
The Clinic also offers routine, non-surgical office procedures, limited lab and x-ray services and referrals to specialists, as necessary. Please call 304-691-1100, to make an appointment.
Full-time students (6-plus hours) are eligible for free student health services during the school year, while part-time students (1-5 hours) have only a $20 co-pay per visit.
Medications prescribed through Student Health Services that are part of the student health drug formulary will cost students $5 or less.
The Marshall Pharmacy at the Marshall University Medical Center is open 24/7. Call 304-691-MURx for more information.
Dental care is also available through Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery. Discounts are available for students without insurance. Call 304-691-1247 to schedule a checkup.
The Dentistry office is located in the Fairfield Building at 1616 13th Ave. in Huntington.
This year, due to the public health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), shuttle transport to and from Student Health will not be available.
Students should use a personal vehicle or public transportation such as TTA, Uber, Lyft, etc. For bus route information, call TTA at 304-529-RIDE (7433).
COVID-19 tips and reminders
- Wear a face covering when inside campus facilities and other public spaces.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Take advantage of hand sanitizing stations throughout campus or carry hand sanitizer with you.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and feel your condition may further endanger you if you stay home, please contact Student Health Services at 304-691-1100 for further evaluation and to make an appointment.
- If you feel your condition is life threatening and you need immediate medical attention, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.
Additional student health resources
- Emergency Room Vs. walk-in care: https://fal.cn/39tM0
- Coronavirus: www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/ or www.marshallhealth.org/coronavirus