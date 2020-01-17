JANUARY
- Winter Arts Fest, 4-8 p.m. Jan. 16, Old Central City, Huntington. Extend happy hour into the evening with Huntington’s creative community on 14th Street West. See the many talents of local artists as well as the many offerings of the Central City District. Visit all the stops on the brochure and you will be entered into a prize drawing. This event is free and open to the public.
- Join Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends celebrate the release of their new album “Thunder and Lightning,” 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. With special guests Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Brock Thompson. Visit http://www.paramountartscenter.com/.
- 2020 Huntington RV & Boat Show, Jan. 17-19, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Edwin Evers, Bass Pro Tour Champ, will make a special guest appearance from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. Evers will also be available to meet and greet all Bass fishing enthusiasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Great Outdoors Marine’s dealership in Lavalette. As the region’s first and longest-continuously held RV and Boat Expo, the Huntington RV & Boat Show has provided outdoor adventurers an early preview of what’s new for the upcoming recreation seasons over more than 35 years. Hundreds of products and services will be on display and available from knowledgeable exhibitors.Tickets are $8.50.
- Sports Card and Collectible Show, Jan. 17-19, Center Court, Huntington Mall, Barboursville. Freeman Sports is back with the Sports Card and Collectible Show that features sports cards, sports collectible items, comic books and more. Open during mall hours.
- The Keegan Theatre presents Brandon McCoy’s heartwarming new play, “West By God,” Jan. 17-19 and 24-25, Joan C. Edward Playhouse on Marshall’s campus. The play made its world premiere in September at The Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C. The production will travel to West Virginia in the first ever KeeganConnects tour, a new initiative designed to take original, provocative plays to small towns and communities nationwide. Performances will by at 7:30 p.m. and there will be a 2 p.m. showing on Jan. 19. $10 admission for all shows except Jan. 19, which is free. For tickets, call 304-696-ARTS (2787).
- Film Showing at the Museum, 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Huntington Museum of Art. The movie “47 Ronin,” which is rated PG-13 and stars Keanu Reeves, will be shown in connection with the exhibit titled “E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation Presents: The Forty-Seven Ronin — Prints by Utagawa Kunisada II.” This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event. For questions about the museum or more information please call 304-529-2701 or visit www.hmoa.org.
- Bichini Bia Congo, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Bichini Bia Congo Dance Theatre is a performance troupe that promotes the preservation and practice of authentic Congolese Dance and African culture. Visit http://www.paramountartscenter.com/.
- WSAZ Invitational 2020, Jan. 24-25, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Experience the largest and longest-running scholastic wrestling tournament in the eastern United States. Wrestlers range in age from middle school to high school seniors. Visit bigsandyarena.com.
- Guns N’ Roses Tribute: Appetite for Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Come grab a drink and rock out to one of the most influential albums in rock n roll history: Appetite for Destruction! The same promoter that brought you the Motley Crue Tribute now brings you Guns N Roses Tribute. We will be playing the entire Appetite for Destruction album and you will have an amazing evening with top notch musicians. Come ready to have a blast and bring your crew. http://www.paramountartscenter.com/
- Hot Cocoa Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 25, Huntington Museum of Art. Join the Greater Huntintgon Parks and Recreation District to hike approximately 2 miles on the Nature Trails at the Huntington Museum of Art, followed by hot cocoa and a nature-based craft. This free outdoor winter activity is open. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954 or HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
- January Tuesday Tour, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 28, Huntington Museum of Art. Free. Pastels and drawings from the HMA Collection and Sansom Foundation Presents The Daywood Collection will both be in the spotlight during the January Tuesday Tour as part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series. This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event. For questions about the museum or more information, call 304-529-2701 or visit www.hmoa.org.
- Aaron Lewis: Acoustic Songs and Stories, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Throughout his more than two-decade career, Aaron Lewis has topped the charts as the frontman of hard
- rock heroes Staind. Now he continues to do so as a No. 1 artist on the Country charts. http://www.paramountartscenter.com/.
- Tri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets available at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Tri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series will feature professional and amateur motocross riders from across the Tri-State competing for cash prizes. Professionals will race for over $10,000 cash and amateurs will compete for their share of $10,000 in prizes. Stunts by YouTube sensation Ronnie Mac. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and races will begin at 7 p.m. each night. For more information, visit www.bigsandyarena.com.
FEBRUARY
- Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mt. Boys, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Mountaineer Opry homed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Concessions are available in a friendly family atmosphere where there is no smoking or alcohol. 304-743-5749.
- Dancing With Our Stars, 6 p.m. Feb. 1, Boyd County Community Center, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. For more information call 606-329-8888.
- Marshall Artists Series presents “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Featuring a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting, this show includes all of the musical duo’s hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- Rodney Carrington Live, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Presented by WTCR. Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. Rodney then released three new albums on his own record label called Laughter’s Good Records. paramountartscenter.com.
- Marshall Artists Series presents “Madame Butterfly,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. For over a century, “Madame Butterfly”has survived the test of time, being the most performed opera in the USA and one of the top five in the rest of the world. The opera is told from the point of view of the title character, who endures both shame and sorrow, until she decides to take destiny into her own hands — leading to one of the most devastating and legendary final scenes in all of opera. This fully-staged production from Teatro Lirico D’Europa, performs with 30-piece orchestra and English supertitles. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- WVSO And The Winner Is! 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Clay Center, Charleston. Walk the red carpet as the WVSO plays Academy-Award winning music, including works by John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch and more. www.wvsymphony.org.
- KEE100 Bridal Expo, Sunday, Feb. 9, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. This bridal event of the year features the very best in bridal and formal wear fashions. Fashion shows run continuously throughout the afternoon and will showcase the latest in bridal fashions by Lara’s Bridals & Formals and The Rose Tree Boutique. KEE 100’s Bridal Expo features everything you’ll need for your special day all in one place, including unique ideas and designs to make your wedding day even more memorable. Door prizes are given away throughout the event using the main bridal registration. Doors open at noon. Admission is $7. There will be a “Groom Room” with games on the big screen, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, 7-Up of South Point, and Herr’s Potato Chips.
- Celebrate Valentines Day with the Best of The Second City, Feb. 14, Clay Center, Charleston. Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater performs live at the Clay Center with “The Best of The Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more–as well as their trademark improvisation. Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
- Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Fest, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 15, Black Sheep Harley Davidson, Huntington. This is a boutique beer fest focused on one type of beer and offering a limited number of tickets. This year’s theme is the India Pale Ale (IPA), so the curated beer selection will be limited to IPAs. All attendees must be 21 years of age and show proper identification to be admitted. Hosted by the Better Beer Coalition, the group that brings you the Rails & Ales Festival. Tickets, $50, at eventbrite.com.
- The SteelDrivers with Nickel & Rose, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. paramountartscenter.com.
- Hammertown Band, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mountaineer Opry homed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 7p.m. Tickets
- are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Concessions are available in a friendly family atmosphere where there is no smoking or alcohol. 304-743-5749.
- The Marshall School of Theatre will perform “The Laramie Project” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-22 in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. In October 1998, a 21‐year‐old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie. Tickets are $20 at the door; $15 for students and faculty. Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 304-696-ARTS (2787).
- Marshall Artists Series presents “Finding Neverland,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- Rick Springfield live, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” paramountartscenter.com.
- Kevin Prater Band, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Mountaineer Opry homed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Concessions are available in a friendly family atmosphere where there is no smoking or alcohol. 304-743-5749.
MARCH
- Marshall University Spring International Film Festival, March 5-8, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Films include “Styx,” “Pain and Glory,” “One Child Nation,” “The Third Wife,” “The Fall of the American Empire,” “Woman At War.” For complete schedule, visit http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/festivals.
- The 43rd Annual Huntington World of Wheels, March 6-8, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. There will be a variety of automotive entries in the car show, a car corral, swap meet, vendors, family entertainment and a model car contest. Don’t miss out on your chance to see antiques, classics, rods, customs, 4x4s, motorcycles, trucks and race cars. For more information, award details or to register, call Jo Wheeler at 304-522-4140, Jon Wheeler at 304-691-0524 or 304-654-2989 or email johannawheeler450@gmail.com with questions. Admission is $10 adults.
- Country Unplugged Featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt And David Lee Murphy, 7 p.m. March 8 at the Clay Center, Charleston. Country music icons, Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy are taking the stage together for one unforgettable night of classic 90’s country hits. All three will take the stage together and play their hits, tell stories, and more.
- Casting Crowns “Only Jesus” Tour, 7 p.m. March 10, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets from $26-$104. Arena Box Office, 1-800-745-3000.
- Marshall Artists Series presents “America: 50th Anniversary Tour” with opening act AJ Croce, 7:30 p.m. March 12, Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. The iconic classic-rock favorite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting 4 million plus in sales. The Grammy® Award winners’ widely renowned singles — including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” and “Lonely People” —were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- Paramount Players Present: “Mamma Mia!” March 13-14, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Presented through special arrangement with MTI. www.paramountartscenter.com.
- WSAZ Home & Garden Show, March 13-15, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. The show attracts home owners from across the tri-state who are planning home improvement projects in the upcoming months. Arena Box Office, 1-800-745-3000.
- Marshall Spring Dance Concert, 7:30-10:30 p.m. March 14, Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Performed by the Marshall School of Theatre. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 304-696-ARTS (2787). $10 at the door | $5 for children 12 and under. Marshall University students admitted FREE with a valid ID.
- Larry Stephenson Band, 7-9 p.m. March 14 at The Mountaineer Opry homed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Concessions are available in a friendly family atmosphere where there is no smoking or alcohol. 304-743-5749.
- WVSO Music as Great Literature, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
- “Once,” 7:30 p.m. March 24, Clay Center, Charleston. Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including best musical, “Once” is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, it tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/.
- McClain Family Band, 7-9 p.m. March 21 at The Mountaineer Opry homed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Concessions are available in a friendly family atmosphere where there is no smoking or alcohol. 304-743-5749.
- Country music superstar Gary Allan will perform at 8 p.m. March 26 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. Tickets range from $26-$99. Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.
- That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody, 7:30 p.m. March 26, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Picture it! Miami, 1985... “’That Golden Girls Show!” is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments — with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. paramountartscenter.com.
- WVSO presents “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” Movie with Live Orchestra, 1:30 p.m. March 28, Clay Center, Charleston. Feel the excitement as the WVSO performs the score to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial live as the classic film plays on the big screen. www.wvsymphony.org.
- Marshall Artists Series presents Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. March 31, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel around the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- Black Violin, 7:30 p.m. March 31, Clay Center, Charleston. Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom.” Tickets, theclaycenter.org.
- Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. March 31, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Buddy Guy is one of the titans of the blues, straddling traditional and modern forms, as well as musical generations. He has worked with Muddy Waters, Little Walter and Howlin’ Wolf on one hand, and Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Rolling Stones on the other. There are few notable blues figures that Guy hasn’t brushed up against. He was even an influence on Jimi Hendrix. www.paramountartscenter.com.
APRIL
- The Marshall School of Theatre performs “Sense and Sensibility,” 7:30 p.m. April 15-18 in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne —after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th‐century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Marshall University students admitted FREE with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 304-696-ARTS (2787). Cost is $20 at the door; $15 for Seniors & Faculty; $7 for children 12 and younger.
- WVSO Carmina Burana, 7:30 p.m. April 18, Clay Center, Charleston. http://www.wvsymphony.org.
- Three Dog Night, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Clay Center, Charleston. Three Dog Night hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize the band’s continuing popularity. Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.
- Marshall Artists Series presents “Waitress,” 8 p.m. April 27, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (“Pippin,”” Finding Neverland”) Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna — a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Tickets, http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
- “The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m. April 28, the Clay Center, Charleston. The American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times). With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. https://www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/
MAY
- WVSO A European Tour, 7:30 p.m. May 2, Clay Center, Charleston. Featuring Canadian violinist Timothy Chooi, who is the First Prize Winner of the 2018 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hannover, Germany. He most recently also won the First Prize of the Schadt Violin Competition in the United States of America. www.wvsymphony.org.
- 27-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss will perform at 8 p.m. on May 5 at Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Tickets range from $65 to $95 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.
- Clay Center Presents: Chris Botti, 7 p.m. May 10, Clay Center, Charleston. a special Mother’s Day dinner package with guest chef Paul Smith as an add on to this performance. Details regarding reservations, menu, etc. to follow. For more than two decades, Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest-selling instrumental artist. Tickets are available in person at the Clay Center box office, online at theclaycenter.org or by phone at 304-561-3570.
- “An American in Paris,” 7:30 p.m. May 27, Clay Center, Charleston. In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret — and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film. https://www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/.
JUNE
Huntington Comic & Toy Convention, June 6-7, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Huntington Comic & Toy Con is brought to you by Geek Inc of Ashland, Kentucky. Geek Inc is the team responsible for the amazing Lexington Comic & Toy Con in Lexington, Kentucky. Visit huntingtoncomiccon.com for tickets and follow Huntington Comic & Toy Convention on Facebook for the newest updates and guest announcements.