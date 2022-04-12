HUNTINGTON — Marshall University expects it will celebrate more than 1,300 graduating students during two ceremonies at its spring 2022 commencement this month.
The commencement ceremonies are set for Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. A total of 1,304 students are expected to graduate this spring, 825 of whom plan to participate in the ceremonies.
The commencement addresses will be given by Griffin A. McElroy, a graduate of Marshall University and award-winning podcaster, author and voice actor. Marshall President Brad D. Smith will preside over the celebration.
McElroy, who graduated from Marshall’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, is co-host of the popular podcast, “My Brother, My Brother & Me,” a comedy advice podcast he stars in with his brothers, Justin and Travis McElroy. The podcast has often been ranked among the Top 10 comedy podcasts on iTunes. McElroy has also appeared as a voice actor in several animated series.
Marshall University Registrar Sonja Cantrell-Johnson says the ceremonies always bring a lot of excitement.
“We’re happy to once again celebrate the achievements of our great students while welcoming them as Marshall alumni,” she said. “And we’re thrilled for the opportunity to hear from one of the many great young members of the Marshall University family in Griffin McElroy.”
The 9 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the Lewis College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Arts and Media, Regents Bachelor of Arts, College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health Professions.
The separate ceremonies have been set up in recent years to reduce the amount of people in attendance at graduation, with time to sanitize and clean between events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are recommended, but not required; however, that status could change with mask designations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be provided on the day of the event, if they become required.
