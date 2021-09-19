HUNTINGTON — Associate Dean of the Honors College and Professor of Anthropology Brian A. Hoey has been named the interim dean of the Honors College at Marshall University. He assumed the interim dean position Sept. 13.
Hoey joined the faculty of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in 2007 after completing a three-year postdoctoral research fellowship at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Center for Working Families in the Institute for Social Research. Hoey helped to create a fully separate major in anthropology and served as director of undergraduate studies in that department.
“I am truly honored and excited to continue to work with outstanding students, staff and faculty as the college seeks to strengthen its role as a hub for innovative teaching and learning that serves the entire university and has meaningful impact in the communities of which we are a part,” Hoey said.
Hoey received his bachelor’s degree in human ecology from the College of the Atlantic in 1990. He then earned his Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Michigan in 2002 after completing a year of fieldwork as a Fulbright fellow in Sulawesi, Indonesia.
As a Huntington resident, Hoey has also served a number of roles including membership on the board of directors of Create Huntington. He’s completed three books in the past six years, including “I’m Afraid of that Water” with co-editors and authors Luke Eric Lassiter and Elizabeth Campbell.
Hoey assumes the interim dean position upon the retirement of Nicola J. LoCascio, who joined Marshall University more than 20 years ago.
After teaching in the biological sciences department, she became the director of the Society of Yeager Scholars. She then served as the associate dean of the Honors College under the founding dean, Mary Todd, before becoming dean.
“I want to add my thanks to Dean LoCascio for her outstanding leadership of the Honors College,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said. “I truly value the presence of our honors program at Marshall and know that Dr. LoCascio has tirelessly championed our students and our programs.”
