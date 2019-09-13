HUNTINGTON - "Little siblings" with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State spent an afternoon in a doctor's shoes as the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine hosted its third annual "Kids in White Coats" educational outreach Thursday at the school's campus in Huntington.
Wearing the (slightly smaller) white coats of a bona fide physician, kids went hands-on to experience the ins and outs of the medical trade from school and hospital professionals. Stethoscopes were slipped on to check heartbeats, blood pressure was taken, CPR was performed, and the Cabell Huntington Hospital helicopter pad was paid a visit.
A longtime charity based in Huntington, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State serves about 150 children facing adversity in the region annually through a variety of programs.