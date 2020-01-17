College life is fun; but balancing a social life and academic life, not to mention more personal responsibilities than you likely have ever faced before, can be stressful, frustrating, confusing — maybe even scary.
Whether you are a new freshman facing new challenges or a returning student who wants to turn over a new leaf, it’s important to take control of your life and academics now.
Whatever the problem, if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or just want help putting your best foot forward, Marshall University offers a variety of services to help you keep your head above water — and help you keep swimming toward graduation.
- Counseling Center: Free, confidential help is available for students experiencing depression, anxiety, addiction, eating disorders, traumatic events or any other concerns. To meet with a counselor, call 304-696-3111.
- Tutoring Services: University College offers tutoring services in a variety of subjects. Appointments may be made with individual tutors, and drop-in tutoring is also available at the center. Marshall students can get up to two free hours of individual tutoring a week per subject, for up to two subjects. For more information, call 304-696-6622 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/uc/tutoring-services/.
- Writing Center: Having trouble putting it into words? Students can get free, noncredit help in improving their writing skills at the English Department’s Writing Center, located on the second floor of the Drinko Library. Online help is also available. English graduate students and undergraduate peer tutors of all majors will help you through every step of the writing process. Call 304-696-6254 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/writingcenter/.
- Student Resource Center: The Marshall University Student Resource Center, located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center, is a one-stop shop for many of your questions. Resource specialists are trained to handle questions from a range of topics including basic academic advising, financial aid services, career services, and more. The Resource Center operates on both a drop-in and scheduled appointment basis. Any time you have a quick question that needs answered, you can walk in and the first available support staff member will assist you. If you need to schedule an appointment, you can do so either by calling our front desk at 304-696-5810 or email src@marshall.edu.
- Disabled Student Services: This program ensures that disabled students have full access to all the university has to offer. Staff will offer individualized help to both full- and part-time students with special needs, so you can enjoy all programs, services and activities on campus. The center is located in 120 Prichard Hall. Call 304-696-2271 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/disabled/.
- Career Services Center: Can’t decide what you want to be when you grow up? Know what you want to be, but don’t know how to accomplish it? The Career Services Center can help with these dilemmas and more. Get help with finding job openings, preparing your resume, writing cover letters and perfecting your interviewing skills. The center is located at 1681 5th Ave. Call 304-696-2370.
- Student Advocacy: They can’t help you in court, but they can guide you in understanding more about the legal process as well as university policies and procedures. Student advocates can offer you advice and counseling on any legal matter. The office is located in suite 2W40 of the Memorial Student Center. Contact Vanessa Myers at 304-696-3395 or myersv@marshall.edu.
- Student Handbook: Maintained by the Marshall University Department of Student Affairs, the Marshall University Student Handbook puts all the important information and phone numbers at your fingertips. You can find the full text of the handbook online at http://www.marshall.edu/student-affairs/.