College life is fun; but balancing a social life and academic life, not to mention more personal responsibilities than you likely have ever faced before, can be stressful, frustrating, confusing — maybe even scary.
Whether you are a new freshman facing new challenges or a returning student who wants to turn over a new leaf, it’s important to take control of your life and academics now.
Whatever the problem, if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or just want help putting your best foot forward, Marshall University offers a variety of services to help you keep your head above water — and help you keep swimming toward graduation.
Counseling Center
Help is available for students experiencing depression, anxiety, addiction, eating disorders, traumatic events or any other concerns. Located on the first floor of Prichard Hall, the Counseling Center offers professional therapeutic services that can assist students with mental health, academic, career, and personal needs. Counseling services are confidential and free for Marshall University students. To meet with a counselor, call 304-696-3111. You can also browse the Counseling Center’s services online at https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.
Tutoring services
University College offers tutoring services in a variety of subjects. Tutoring Services will continue to offer virtual tutoring sessions through Microsoft Teams for the Fall 2022 semester. To make an appointment, call the Tutoring Center at 304-696-6622, or email tutoring@marshall.edu.
For more information, visit http://www.marshall.edu/uc/tutoring-services/.
Writing Center
Having trouble putting it into words? Students can get free, noncredit help in improving their writing skills at the English Department’s Writing Center, located on the second floor of the Drinko Library.
Online help is also available. English graduate students and undergraduate peer tutors of all majors will help you through every step of the writing process. Call 304-696-6254 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/writingcenter/.
Office of Career Education
The Marshall University Career Services and Student Resource Center have rebranded into one unit now referred to as the Marshall University Office of Career Education. The Office of Career Education has a physical location at the house located at 1681 5th Ave., on the corner of 5th Avenue and 17th Street.
The Office of Career Education assists students in self-assessment of skills, interests, and career goals; exploring and declaring a major; developing pertinent experience through employment, internships, community-based learning, and campus involvement; and becoming career-ready through interviewing and resume workshops, networking, Career Expos, and the job search.
To learn more, contact Cris McDavid, director of the Marshall University Office of Career Education, at mcdavidc@marshall.edu, or visit www.marshall.edu/careereducation.
Office of Disability Services
This program ensures that disabled students have full access to all the university has to offer. Staff will offer individualized help to both full- and part-time students with special needs, so you can enjoy all programs, services and activities on campus. Currently, appointments are required to limit the number of students in the office and to allow for social distancing. The center is located in 120 Prichard Hall. Call 304-696-2271 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/disability.
Student Health Clinic
The clinic, open Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. when classes are in session, is located on the first floor of the Marshall University Medical Center, beside Cabell Huntington Hospital along Hal Greer Boulevard on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.
Full-time students are eligible for free student health services during the school year, while part-time students have only a $20 co-pay per visit.
Call 304-691-1100 to make an appointment. Free shuttle transport to and from Student Health is available. Visit www.marshall.edu/studenthealth/ for details.
Student advocacy
They can’t help you in court, but they can guide you in understanding more about the legal process as well as university policies and procedures. Student advocates can offer you advice and counseling on any legal matter. Located in room 2W31 of the Memorial Student Center, the Office of Advocacy and Support is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-in visits are welcome, or you may contact Michelle Biggs, assistant dean of Advocacy & Support, at 304-696-2284 or miller138@marshall.edu. You may also visit https://www.marshall.edu/student-affairs/advocacy/.
Student Handbook
Maintained by the Marshall University Department of Student Affairs, the Marshall University Student Handbook puts all the important information and phone numbers at your fingertips. You can find the full text of the handbook online at http://www.marshall.edu/student-affairs.