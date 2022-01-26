College life is fun; but balancing a social life and academic life, not to mention more personal responsibilities than you likely have ever faced before, can be stressful, frustrating, confusing — maybe even scary.
Whether you are a new freshman facing new challenges or a returning student who wants to turn over a new leaf, it’s important to take control of your life and academics now.
Whatever the problem, if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or just want help putting your best foot forward, Marshall University offers a variety of services to help you keep your head above water — and help you keep swimming toward graduation.
Counseling Center
Free, confidential help is available for students experiencing depression, anxiety, addiction, eating disorders, traumatic events or any other concerns. To meet with a counselor, call 304-696-3111.
Tutoring services
University College offers tutoring services in a variety of subjects. Appointments may be made with individual tutors, and drop-in tutoring is also available at the center.
Marshall students can get up to two free hours of individual tutoring a week per subject, for up to two subjects. For more information, call 304-696-6622 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/uc/tutoring-services/.
Writing Center
Having trouble putting it into words? Students can get free, noncredit help in improving their writing skills at the English Department’s Writing Center, located on the second floor of the Drinko Library.
Online help is also available. English graduate students and undergraduate peer tutors of all majors will help you through every step of the writing process. Call 304-696-6254 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/writingcenter/.
Office of Career Education
The Marshall University Career Services and Student Resource Center have rebranded into one unit now referred to as the Marshall University Office of Career Education. The Office of Career Education has a physical location at the house located at 1681 5th Ave., on the corner of 5th Avenue and 17th Street.
The Office of Career Education assists students in self-assessment of skills, interests, and career goals; exploring and declaring a major; developing pertinent experience through employment, internships, community-based learning, and campus involvement; and becoming career-ready through interviewing and resume workshops, networking, Career Expos, and the job search.
To learn more, contact Cris McDavid, director of the Marshall University Office of Career Education, at mcdavidc@marshall.edu, or visit www.marshall.edu/careereducation .
Office of Disability Services
This program ensures that disabled students have full access to all the university has to offer. Staff will offer individualized help to both full- and part-time students with special needs, so you can enjoy all programs, services and activities on campus. The center is located in 120 Prichard Hall. Call 304-696-2271 or visit http://www.marshall.edu/disability.
Student advocacy
They can’t help you in court, but they can guide you in understanding more about the legal process as well as university policies and procedures. Student advocates can offer you advice and counseling on any legal matter. The office is located in suite 2W40 of the Memorial Student Center. Contact Vanessa Myers at 304-696-3395 or myersv@marshall.edu.
Student Handbook
Maintained by the Marshall University Department of Student Affairs, the Marshall University Student Handbook puts all the important information and phone numbers at your fingertips. You can find the full text of the handbook online at http://www.marshall.edu/student-affairs.