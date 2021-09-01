A hearty welcome back to you — but no handshakes, please, and smile with your eyes because we can’t see under your mask.
Even with restrictions, there is something to celebrate — after more than a year away, Marshall University upperclassmen have returned to campus. The pandemic kept most at home working behind computer screens since campus shut down in March 2020, but Marshall was committed to bringing everyone back into the classroom for the fall 2021 semester.
That means this campus guide might be handy not only for freshmen, but also for upperclassmen who haven’t navigated the physical campus for a while.
A few notes about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and campus rules: Masks are still required inside all buildings, including for those who have been vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory, but highly recommended. All unvaccinated students and employees were to be tested at the start of the semester, and random surveillance testing of the unvaccinated will continue throughout the semester.
“As president, it remains my top priority to do my best to keep everyone healthy,” MU President Jerome Gilbert said in a news release. “We all know the pandemic situation remains fluid, and while we are at a near normal environment now, it can change rapidly. We stand ready to adapt as the situation changes.”
Want to get vaccinated? You can do so for free, no appointment necessary, at these locations:
A.D. Lewis Center Vaccine Clinic, 1450 AD Lewis Ave. — Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Ave. — Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Center, Huntington Mall next to Best Buy — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Marshall has a vaccine registry to track herd (Go Herd!) immunity, which they define at 80% of the campus population vaccinated, and it also exempts community members from testing. More than 80% of the employees were vaccinated as of Aug. 30, while only 62.21% of students were.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.