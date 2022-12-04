The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The MagMutual Foundation, established by MagMutual Insurance Company, recently announced a gift of $40,000 to equally support two outreach efforts at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine — Marshall Medical Outreach and Project PREMED.

“At MagMutual, we’re committed to strengthening the practice of medicine and making a positive impact by supporting meaningful change in the communities we serve,” said William Kanich, M.D., J.D., chairperson-elect of the MagMutual Board of Directors. “The delivery of medical care to the underserved and promotion of diversity in the health care profession are causes that are close to our heart at the MagMutual Foundation. Our mission aligns with Marshall University’s invaluable outreach to the community and among students, and we are excited to support their efforts with this gift.”

