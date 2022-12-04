HUNTINGTON — The MagMutual Foundation, established by MagMutual Insurance Company, recently announced a gift of $40,000 to equally support two outreach efforts at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine — Marshall Medical Outreach and Project PREMED.
“At MagMutual, we’re committed to strengthening the practice of medicine and making a positive impact by supporting meaningful change in the communities we serve,” said William Kanich, M.D., J.D., chairperson-elect of the MagMutual Board of Directors. “The delivery of medical care to the underserved and promotion of diversity in the health care profession are causes that are close to our heart at the MagMutual Foundation. Our mission aligns with Marshall University’s invaluable outreach to the community and among students, and we are excited to support their efforts with this gift.”
Marshall Medical Outreach is a student-led initiative established in 2011 to provide medical care to Huntington’s homeless community as well as those unemployed and at risk for homelessness. Under the guidance of faculty physicians from the School of Medicine, the monthly Marshall Medical Outreach clinic provides physical exams, wound care, immunizations, screenings, over-the-counter medications and more.
During the past decade, hundreds of medical, pharmacy and physician assistant students have cared for more than 4,000 patients through Marshall Medical Outreach. The team has also mobilized to serve flood-ravaged communities in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Support from MagMutual will be used to fund supplies, including more over-the-counter medication options for patients, for current outreach efforts. It will also allow Marshall Medical Outreach to expand specialized programs like those focused on vision, women’s health and sun safety.
“We try to be very judicious in our spending and plan to use some of this gift toward our vision program, which has become MMO’s most popular service,” said Katherine J. Steele, M.D., assistant professor of family and community health and supervising faculty for MMO. “Since vision care is not covered for the majority of our patients, those with deficits can have a very hard time in both the workforce and their day-to-day lives. We also plan to expand our access to over-the-counter medications to offer our patients as well as have resources to extend our services to other communities, should the need arise. We wouldn’t be able to continue this program without the donations such as this and the many volunteer hours from our medical students.”
Also established in 2011, Project PREMED, which stands for Providing Real-World Experiences for Marshall-Educated Doctors, offers the opportunity for undergraduate ethnic minority students to explore medical school as a career path. The program brings medical school to life through a five-day summer immersion experience on the Marshall University health sciences campus. Participants explore and experience the medical school journey through mock interview sessions, robotic surgery demonstrations and interaction with current medical students and residents.
Through the program, the School of Medicine continues to address barriers for students who are underrepresented in the health professions. More than 150 students have participated in Project PREMED since its inception in 2011; 20% of student participants have since completed medical school or residency; and 17% of past participants are currently completing physician assistant or nursing school. Support from MagMutual will be used to provide continued exposure to health careers for underrepresented minorities and support participants as they navigate the application process to medical school and other professional programs.
For more information, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.
