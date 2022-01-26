HUNTINGTON — As part of his first semester at Marshall University, President Brad Smith has embarked on a listening tour to learn from the institution’s community. The tour includes dozens of sessions with individual groups of students and staff on campus throughout the semester. The hour-long discussions are set up to give the Marshall community opportunities to tell the president what they see as the biggest opportunities and challenges on campus.
The sessions have already started and will wrap up April 13.
While the sessions are in person, virtual options are also available online at www.marshall.edu/listen/.
The following is a schedule of the remaining listening sessions and the constituent groups they are for, as well as their locations:
- Faculty Senate, 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- College of Education and Professional Development (undergraduate), noon Friday, Feb. 4, at Drinko Library room 402.
- School of Pharmacy, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Drinko Library room 402.
- College of Liberal Arts, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Drinko Library room 402.
- Honors College, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Drinko Library room 402.
- College of Business, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Drinko Library room 402.
- Students, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Dean’s Council, 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Drinko Library room 402.
- Community and business leaders, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, location to be determined.
- Medical community leaders, 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, location to be determined.
- Athletics/Big Green, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Open session for employees, 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- College of Education and Professional Development (graduate), 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, virtually.
- Open session for employees, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Marshall University Foundation Inc. Board, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5, during the regular board meeting.
- Students, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- School of Medicine, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Harless Auditorium at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
- Intercultural and Student Affairs, 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Marshall University Research Corp., 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- University College, 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Council of Chairs, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.
- Students, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center.