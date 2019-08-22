The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - With visions of marching through the streets of London on New Year's Day on their minds, the Marching Thunder at Marshall University is preparing a halftime show filled with music from "across the pond."
Students arrived on campus Aug. 15 for the start of band camp, which wrapped up this week after lots of hard work during the 12-hour daily rehearsals. The band is 190 members strong this year, up from last year, said director Adam Dalton.
Inspired by the upcoming trip to London, this year's production features British favorites, from classics like The Beatles and Elton John to 21st century icons like Adele and Ed Sheeran.
Dalton said the band also has a new pregame performance aimed at getting the fans more involved, clapping and singing along. The band also has a new lineup of sideline songs, featuring classic rock hits and newer favorites, Dalton said.
The community is invited to see the production at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Marshall Rec Center field during the Friends and Family concert. The band also will perform at every home football game, with special performances for homecoming and Veterans Day.
The band will leave Dec. 29 for a weeklong trip to London to perform in that city's New Year's Day parade, seen by over 600,000 spectators on the streets and broadcast to millions around the world. The Marching Thunder was selected after a global search of marching bands and following the band's successful international debut in Rome in 2016.