HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy has announced its cohort of August and December 2021 National Society of American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) Scholar graduates. Twenty-one Marshall students recently completed their degrees with this prestigious honor.
The following graduates from Cabell, Wayne and Mason counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio are among those who have been recognized as ACTA Scholars:
ONA: Tori Adkins and Brian Ash.
BARBOURSVILLE: Newt Bartholomew.
HUNTINGTON: Rachael Houck, Madison Perdue, Paige Reger, Eleni Svingos.
PROCTORVILLE, OHIO: Angel Wallace.
MILTON: Nicholette Watters.
APPLE GROVE, W.VA.: Hannah Watterson.
“ACTA Scholars complete a set of additional course requirements providing advanced preparation for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communication and competition within the global marketplace, and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Director Montserrat Miller, Ph.D. “Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum, and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history, or any introductory economics courses. Marshall University’s National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter encourages more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign language classes.”
The National Society of ACTA Scholars academic honorary was founded in 2020 by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that promotes rigorous studies in the arts and sciences, as well as free speech and civil discourse on college campuses. Marshall University is one of several institutions of higher education that recently established chapters.
The August and December 2021 ACTA Scholar graduates completed their degrees with majors in Communication Studies, English, Geography, History, International Affairs, Political Science, Psychology and Spanish.
Marshall’s National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter is supported by ACTA’s Fund for Academic Renewal and by alumni, and by supporters and friends of the John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.