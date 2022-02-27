HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2021.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-december-2021/.
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Carolyn Renee Ball, Master of Business Administration; David Robert Ball, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Jasmine Elease Bartholomew, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Rachel Elizabeth Belcher, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Aaron Caserta, Master of Science; Aaron Caserta, Certificate Program; Laura May Chapman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alexander Bryan Cheslock, Doctor of Medicine; Lauren Elizabeth Dailey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Brooke Lynn DeHart, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Paige Dawn DeHart, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Isabella Ann Dragovich, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Lauren Collette Jacqueline Fife, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kristyn Ann Ford, Doctor of Psychology; Madeline Jean Gram, Associate in Nursing; Amber Jane Graves, Master of Science; Justin Edward Hamrick, Master of Arts in Teaching; Brandon Scott Hensley, Master of Social Work; Matthew Don Hicks, Master of Arts; Garrett Matthew Jordan, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Victoria Morgan King, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Olivia Nicole Knight, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Steven T. Lucas, Bachelor of Arts; Ralph Edward May, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Theodore McCoy Petitt, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Nicholas Chase Salmons, Bachelor of Science; Emiley Breana Squires, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shannon Claire Stewart, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Courtney Jo Stump, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tiffany Dawn Swanson, Master of Social Work; Job Blessing Tendo, Bachelor of Business Administration; Timothy Alexander Toler, Master of Sci Engineering; Maria Ellis White, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Renee Wood, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
CULLODEN: Jill Elizabeth Bates, Master of Science; Brooklyn Chyanne Handley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Kelly Housh, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Kayla Michelle Keaton, Bachelor of Science Engineerin; James Dale Mullins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Derek Jeffrey Neal, Bachelor of Arts; Dakota Richard Null, Master of Science; Eric James Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Conrad Anthony Wallace, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
HUNTINGTON: Adeoluwa Ayodeji Adeluola, Master of Science; Codee Wes Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; David Martin Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Faith Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Eric Douglas Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Maggie Lauren Adkins, Associate in Nursing; Nathan Ellis Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Tiffany D. Adkins-Hopkins, Master of Business Administration; Giridhar Akarapu, Master of Science; Amanda Lynn Akmentins, Master of Science; Vanessa Oluwaseyi Alagah Master of Public Health,; Sara Afton Renee Aleshire, Master of Arts; Dominic Allen, Master of Social Work; Isaac L. Anderson, Bachelor of Arts; Chase Colton Arthur, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Syerra Elisabeth Arthur, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Jonathan Ascencio, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Cassie Marie Bacon, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Louise Barker, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Savana Lynn Barker, Bachelor of Arts; Macaela Ann Barnett, Bachelor of Science; Amadou Elhadj Barry, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brittany Nicole Belcher, Master of Science; Abir Benamar, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Haleigh Marie Bevins, Master of Arts; Carllee Dale Bishop, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Stephanie Abra Blatt, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; James Braxton Blizzard, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Lucy Joy Bongiorno, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kayla Michele Booth, Certificate Program; Anthony Tyler Bowen, Certificate Program; Lisa Michelle Bowens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Caitlyn Brooke Bowman, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jennifer Brianna Brooks, Master of Arts; Lydia Brooks, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Hannah Nicole Brown, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacqueline Marie Browning, Bachelor of Science; Roman Benjamen Scott Bryson, Bachelor of Arts; Maegan Kaye Burke, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Logan Kenley Bush, Master of Arts; Stewart Ray Cade, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Catherine Maria Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Logan Ray Carpenter, Bachelor of Science; Caleigh McKenzie Carter, Bachelor of Arts; Casey Curtis Carter, Bachelor of Arts; Kelly Cattler, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kyle Austin Chaffin, Associate in Nursing; Ransom L. Chafin, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hasitha Chavva, Master of Science; Augustine Amechi Chukwu-Noe, Bachelor of Science; Rose Cirillo Colclough, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; William R. Coleman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jessyca Mariah Conatser, Associate in Applied Science; Kurtis Joseph Conley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Kimberly Michelle Conway, Certificate Program; Adriana Elise Cook, Master of Arts; Mary Kaitlyn Crow, Bachelor of Social Work; Makayla Lynn Cullum, Bachelor of Arts; Melissa A. Cyfers, Doctor of Education; Alexander Gerald Dague, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Ashley Lanae Dague, Bachelor of Science; Darrin Lee Daugherty, Master of Business Administration; Rebekah Gabrielle DeMattie, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kayla DeSchepper, Master of Science; Alexis Morgan Deskins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Betina Kay Dingess, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Peyton Nicole Dolin, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jonmikel Carl Donaldson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jamare Mikal Edwards, Bachelor of Science; Kacy Lyn Elder, Bachelor of Science; Jake Allen Elliott, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Baleigh M. Epperly, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Justin Tyler Evans, Master of Arts; Laura Deznie-Anne Farrelly, Bachelor of Science; Haiying Feng, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Douglas Ferguson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tatum Alexis Ferris, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Danielle Victoria Ferry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Ryan Nelson Finley, Bachelor of Business Administration; Shayna Nicole Foreman, Master of Arts; Richard Brian Frazier, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Lea Gaal, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Abigail Rose Gauci, Master of Science; Christin Gerwig, Master of Science; Alexis Browning Giroski, Bachelor of Arts; Alexis Marie Gravely, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Carrie Jane Gue, Master of Arts; Rachel Joanne Gwilliams, Master of Business Administration; Joshua Alexander Haddox, Master of Science; Benjamin Ivan Haikal, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mitchell Heath Hall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Joshua T. Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kathleen Elisabeth Hardin, Bachelor of Arts; Virginia Hardin, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Brandon Kyle Harmon, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Jerry Harness-Sexton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Bronwyn Sara Harrison, Bachelor of Science; Skylah Marie Haught, Associate in Nursing; Emily N. Hendricks, Associate in Nursing; Calvin David Hinchman, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Margaret Ford Hiner, Associate in Nursing; Brandi Danielle Hinkle, Master of Science; Genevieve Ria Hoolahan, Bachelor of Social Work; Rachael Nichole Houck, Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Elyse Howard, Master of Science; Benjamin Alan Hughes, Master of Science; Olivia Rose Hughes, Master of Social Work; Madison Stella Hylton, Bachelor of Science; Meiling Jin, Master of Business Administration; Paris Natasha Johnson, Master of Public Health; Alexander Dylan Jones, Master of Science; Karen Michelle Jones, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Leigh Karr, Master of Arts; Amy Michelle Kelly, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Cammi Leigh Kerby, Master of Science; Heather Kidd, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Seohyun Kim, Master of Business Administration; Joshua Emanuel Knight, Master of Business Administration; Gillian Ann LaPointe, Bachelor of Social Work; Nathan Tanner Lawhon, Bachelor of Science; Jan-Erik Leinhos, Bachelor of Business Administration; Taylor Nicole Lemon, Bachelor of Arts; Destiny Esther Anabelle Leon, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kasey Dean Libby, Master of Business Administration; Cameron Rock Lucas, Bachelor of Arts; Yifeng Luo, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering; Royce Blair Lyons, Master of Science; Mengyu Ma, Master of Business Administration; Phillip Evan Mandt, Master of Science; Achraf Amer Mansour, Doctor of Medicine; Chelsea Michelle Marshall, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Leah Marie Mason, Certificate Program; Amie Lee Maynard, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Oceana Nikole McCallister, Associate in Nursing; Raven N. McCormick, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Alexandria Faith Mcgonagle, Bachelor of Arts; Christopher Carr McMahon, Master of Science; Carly Catherine Meadows, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Carly Marie Meadows, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jennetta Patrice Meadows, Master of Arts; Chandni Mehta, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kathryn Marie Paige Metzgar, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Anastasia Dawn Miller, Bachelor of Science; Shannon Nicole Miller-Mace, Doctor of Education; Christina Arlene Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Collin Douglas Mocyunas, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mason Elijah Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Garet Day Morrell, Master of Science; Samantha Aileen Morris, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; John Taylor Morrison, Bachelor of Science; Payton Elizabeth Morrone, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Emily Rae Celeste Murray, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Julianna Summer Music, Master of Science; Naoko Nakafuku, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Victoria Lynn Neal, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sophie Madeline Nellhaus, Master of Arts; Jennifer Nicole Nethercutt, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Ray Nida, Bachelor of Arts; Celine Elise Obregon, Bachelor of Science; Gideon Olorunfemi Olugbami, Education Specialist Degree; Ahmet Bora Oruc, Master of Science in Engineering; Napat Panasumpol, Master of Business Administration; Katelyn Nicole Pancake, Master of Arts; Robert Partin, Master of Arts; Autumn Elizabeth Pennington, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Madison Gail Perdue, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Madison Gail Perdue, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Uyen Hien Phuong Pham, Master of Business Administration; Taylor Lea Phillips, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Zane Pinson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Abbigayle Elaine Plumley, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Yiren Qi, Bachelor of Business Administration; Annalee Mae Raines, Bachelor of Arts; Harikrishnan Rajkumar, Master of Science; Paige Ann Reger, Bachelor of Arts; Anna Kathleen Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Jesten Rheannon Richardson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Arica Brenna Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacob Kyle Roark, Bachelor of Arts; Lucy Ann Robinette, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas R. Rogers, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Jessica Rohrbach, Master of Business Administration; Benjamin Edward Romans, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; James Robert Rood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kiersten Caree Rose, Master of Arts; Madelyn Nicole Ross, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew Tyler Roswall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Victoria Juanita Salyers, Bachelor of Social Work; Keyton Nichole Sampson, Master of Arts; Amber Saunders, Associate in Nursing; Maggie Elizabeth Saunders, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Tiah Scarberry, Bachelor of Arts; Barbara Jean Schoener, Bachelor of Arts; Eriel Scott, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Oliver Semmle, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Meghan Dawn Sexton-Harness, Master of Arts; Matthew Christopher Shafer, Bachelor of Science; Navpreet Singh, Master of Science in Engineering; Alyson Brooke Smith, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Joseph Thomas Smith, Master of Business Administration; Zachary Ryan Sowards, Master of Business Administration; Mattie Jane Stanley, Bachelor of Arts; Savanah Joy Starcher, Master of Arts; Corey Britton Steele, Bachelor of Science; Julia Suttles, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Archana Devi Suwal Sagolsem, Master of Science; Eleni Nicholas Svingos, Bachelor of Arts; Kyle Tackett, Doctor of Psychology; Yanan Tao, Bachelor of Business Administration; Evan Matthew Terry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hunter Ryan Thevenin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Abigail Irene Thomas, Master of Science; Jersey Anais Thompson, Bachelor of Arts; Mwuese Celestina TitorAddingi Master of Social Work,; Kaleb Austin-Matthew Toler, Bachelor of Business Administration; Alyssa Brooke Tolley, Master of Science; Rebecca L. Tomblin, Bachelor of Science; Cody Lane Torman, Bachelor of Science; Jozlend Taja Tucker, Bachelor of Science; Megan Renee Underwood, Bachelor of Arts; Madeleine Min Veilleux, Master of Science; John Thomas Waggy, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Cheyenne Nicole Walker, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Lea Walker, Master of Social Work; Siyao Wang, Master of Science; Stephanie Christine Ward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Michael Paul Wentz, Bachelor of Arts; Alexis Kate Williams, Bachelor of Arts; Tabitha Mae Williams, Master of Arts; Angel Renee Willis, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Caleb Trent Wise, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Amber Marie Wooten, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Rui Xie, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Wenjie Xu, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering; Hao Yang, Master of Business Administration; Pingyuan Zeng, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rui Zhang, Master of Arts; Wentao Zhou, Bachelor of Arts; Xin Zhou, Master of Business Administration; Abigail Leigh Zickefoose, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
LESAGE: Jared Emmitt Bradley, Master of Science; Cole Linden Poore, Bachelor of Arts; Carley Arisba Saddler, Associate in Nursing; Kiona Cheyenne Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Summar Marie Sturgeon, Master of Arts.
MILTON: Kayla Ashley Bennett, Associate in Nursing; Jessica Marie Black, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Victoria Anne Bock, Associate in Nursing; Tyler Chase Call, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Diana Leigh Shomo Canafax, Master of Social Work; Brent Michael Carter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Krystle Ann Davis, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Johnathan Hunter Fischer, Bachelor of Arts; Kirsten Elizabeth Hetzer, Associate in Nursing; Andrea Brooke Jackson, Bachelor of Science; Emily Suzanne Laverty, Master of Science; Joseph Edward Meadows, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Javern Brianna Mentore-Alleyne, Bachelor of Science; Carol Jean Miles, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kelly Beth Parsons, Master of Science; Summer Dawn Payne, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Alexis Raeann Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Brittany LeighAnn Stratton, Master of Arts; Jordan M. Toppins, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nicholette Marie Watters, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
ONA: Brandi Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Victoria Paige Adkins, Bachelor of Arts; Brian Edward Ash, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jessica Elizabeth Capron, Master of Arts; Craig Steven Carpenter II, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jordan Leeanne Colliflower, Master of Arts; Jeremy Steven Cooper, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Clay Foster, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Joseph Fralic, Master of Arts; Nicholas Joseph Fralic, Certificate Program; Charles William Hendricks, Master of Science; Andrew Tyler Lester, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Ashley Nichole Saunders, Master of Business Administration; Linh Thuc Tran, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.
SALT ROCK: Alecia Elizabeth Woodall, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Kristin Renee Bennett, Certificate Program; Zachary Jeremiah Cable, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Abigail Kay Chaffins, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Courtney Marie Ewing, Associate in Nursing; Christian H. Perez, Master of Arts; Makenzie Grace Phelps, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley Nicole Stanfield, Associate in Nursing.
DUNLOW: Tiffani Kierra Brewster, Master of Arts.
EAST LYNN: Shyanna Sky Elaine Ashcraft, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
FORT GAY: Taylor Lerea Porter, Associate in Nursing.
GENOA: Michael Allen Lycans, Associate in Nursing.
KENOVA: Savannah R. Baumgardner, Associate in Nursing; Nicholas Alan Earl, Bachelor of Business Administration; Randi Lonnie Fry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Williams Otor Gabriel, Master of Business Administration; Mackenzie Layne Holderby, Bachelor of Arts; Sean M. Kidd, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tanya Nicole Koren, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Yiannakis Aristotle Lysandrou, Bachelor of Science In Chem., Summa Cum Laude; Thayer Andrew Sparks, Bachelor of Business Administration; Steven Cody Straley, Certificate Program; Steven Cody Straley, Master of Arts; Meredith Ashlee Willis, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
LAVALETTE: Bethany Michelle Baker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Makayla L. Cremeans, Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas Damron, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jeanette Mayme Porter, Master of Science; Jenna Christine Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Kimberly Jo Vance, Master of Arts; Sidney Wolfe, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
PRICHARD: Kaitlin Paige Hardin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Maggie Michelle Livingston, Associate in Nursing; Daniel Ethan Stanley, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Morgan Wellman, Associate in Nursing.
WAYNE: Aeriel Mackenzie Adkins, Associate in Nursing; Jacqueline DeShea Blankenship, Certificate Program; Shantae Beth Bradshaw, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Jennifer Leigh Gilliam, Master of Arts; Charity Joelle Leep, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Jeremy David Maynard, Bachelor of Arts; Shelby Nicole Maynard, Associate in Nursing; Trisha Sue Reynolds, Bachelor of Science; Sara Kate Russell, Master of Science; Sara Kate Russell, Certificate Program; Sara Opal Stephens, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Kaitlin Alexis Bentley, Master of Business Administration; Amanda L. Chafin, Associate in Nursing; Madelyn Clarice Hill, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Tilman Lee Turley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Maya Amy Williams, Master of Science; Madisyn Skylar Marie Yeomans, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
COAL GROVE: Alexa Noel Dickerson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Katie Sue Fields, Bachelor of Business Administration.
CROWN CITY: Cody Allen Crigger, Associate in Nursing; Damon Lee Hill, Bachelor of Science In Chemistry.
IRONTON: Savannah Courtney Friend, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Gavin M. Grizzle, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Glenda Hopkins, Master of Science; Tiffany L. Smith, Master of Social Work; Charles R. Walters, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Clay Vincent Willis, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
OAK HILL: Xena Marie Bunton, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
PROCTORVILLE: John-Carl Vernon Adkins, Master of Arts; Jennifer Lynn Byrd, Certificate Program; Amelia Elizabeth Callahan, Master of Arts; Allison Claire Ferguson, Certificate Program; Victoria Raye Hall, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Micayla Wren Hiles, Master of Arts; Dena Callicoat Laton, Master of Science; Mitchell Carlton Love, Associate in Nursing; Carrie McMellon, Master of Social Work; Jordan Laine Michael, Bachelor of Arts; Heath Allen Wade, Bachelor of Science; Ronald Roy Wooten, Bachelor of Arts.
SOUTH POINT: Elizabeth Hope Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Nicole Brewer, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Honors; Hollie Rae Duncan, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jackie Darlene Hysell, Master of Arts; Erica Rachel Peyton, Master of Science; Kimberly Madison Riley, Master of Science; Olivia Danielle Runyon, Doctor of Psychology; Tina Ruth Starkey, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jonathan Thomas Still, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Danielle N. Ward, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
WILLOW WOOD: Preston Dillon Mannon, Master of Arts.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Megan B. Hall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Hannah Renae Hickman, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Autumn Mari Ivy, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Ashton Noel Marcum, Master of Arts; Stephanie Jane Muench, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sydni Nichole Pierce, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Sydni Nichole Pierce, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Brett Roar, Master of Arts; Kirsten Michenna Sparks, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Nicholas Curtis Ward, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Phillip Williamson, Master of Arts.
CATLETTSBURG: Shannon Katelyn Cook, Certificate Program; Shannon Katelyn Cook, Master of Arts.
FLATWOODS: Haley Michelle Blair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
GREENUP: Alexandria F. Newsome, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
RUSH: Gillian Spencer Downs, Master of Science; Gillian Spencer Downs, Certificate Program.
RUSSELL: Emily Shea Finley, Master of Arts; Stephenie Michaela Griffith, Associate in Nursing.